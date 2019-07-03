Fornite Update: v9.30 Content Update #2 Patch Notes revealed
Following Fortnite's release of the new v9.30 patch, Epic Games has already unveiled both content updates. The first installment went live on June 25, while the most recent update was released yesterday, on July 2. In the most recent update, new weapons, outfits, features and a lot more besides have been added into the game.
This update was released on all gaming platforms, from PC to console versions - while the second week of their featured 14 days of summer will begin with brand new challenges. Find all the details here regarding those new challenges. But without further ado, here's a list of the patch notes that was recently released:
Patch notes of Fortnite's new v9.30 update
Battle Royale Mode
- A new weapon "Drum Shotgun" introduced, which can carry 12 bullets in single magazine and can deal a maximum damage of 50 in a single shot
Creative Mode
Added 7 New Prefabs:
- Paradise Palms Hotel
- Paradise Palms Hotel Pool
- Paradise Palms Computer Cafe
- Paradise Palms House
- Paradise Palms Car Dealership
- Truck ‘N’ Oasis
- Roadside Diner
Added 5 New Galleries:
- Paradise Palms Gallery
- Paradise Palms Prop Gallery
- Truck ‘N’ Oasis Gallery
- Roadside Diner Gallery
- Sand & Grass Floor Gallery
Save the World
- New challenges introduced in the second week of 14 days of summer
- New Wargames simulation: Meltdown added in the game
- Four festive heroes are coming again for a limited period of time
Weapons and items:
- Finally, Boom Bow is available in Save the World.
- Above mentioned weapon will use slugs, shell ammo and should only be available during 14 days of summer.
So, those are the full patch notes for Fortnite's most recent update (Source: Epic Games)
In my opinion, it's not as bid when compared with previous patches and will ultimately be considered a minor one, having been the second part of v9.30 - but nonetheless attracts interest with new things on show.
