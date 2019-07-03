Fornite Update: v9.30 Content Update #2 Patch Notes revealed

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 6 // 03 Jul 2019, 20:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fortnite has released an exciting new update

Following Fortnite's release of the new v9.30 patch, Epic Games has already unveiled both content updates. The first installment went live on June 25, while the most recent update was released yesterday, on July 2. In the most recent update, new weapons, outfits, features and a lot more besides have been added into the game.

This update was released on all gaming platforms, from PC to console versions - while the second week of their featured 14 days of summer will begin with brand new challenges. Find all the details here regarding those new challenges. But without further ado, here's a list of the patch notes that was recently released:

Patch notes of Fortnite's new v9.30 update

Battle Royale Mode

A new weapon "Drum Shotgun" introduced, which can carry 12 bullets in single magazine and can deal a maximum damage of 50 in a single shot

Creative Mode

Added 7 New Prefabs:

Paradise Palms Hotel

Paradise Palms Hotel Pool

Paradise Palms Computer Cafe

Paradise Palms House

Paradise Palms Car Dealership

Truck ‘N’ Oasis

Roadside Diner

Added 5 New Galleries:

Paradise Palms Gallery

Paradise Palms Prop Gallery

Truck ‘N’ Oasis Gallery

Roadside Diner Gallery

Sand & Grass Floor Gallery

Save the World

New challenges introduced in the second week of 14 days of summer

New Wargames simulation: Meltdown added in the game

Four festive heroes are coming again for a limited period of time

Weapons and items:

Advertisement

Finally, Boom Bow is available in Save the World.

Above mentioned weapon will use slugs, shell ammo and should only be available during 14 days of summer.

So, those are the full patch notes for Fortnite's most recent update (Source: Epic Games)

In my opinion, it's not as bid when compared with previous patches and will ultimately be considered a minor one, having been the second part of v9.30 - but nonetheless attracts interest with new things on show.

For the latest Video Game News, make sure you stay tuned with us on Sportskeeda!