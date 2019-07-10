×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fornite Update: v9.30 Content Update #3 Patch Notes revealed

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
6   //    10 Jul 2019, 13:22 IST

Fortnite Update
Fortnite Update

The most popular PC battle royale game Fortnite has released a new update in its official Epic Games store. The developers are pushing new updates regularly to make the game better. After the release of Fortnite's v9.30 patch update, Epic Games has rolled out v9.30 content update #3 Patch Notes. This new update was released on 9th July. In this update, new weapons and items are added to the game. But the main attraction in this #3 update is Air Strike. Air Strike is a new item that was added in the v9.30 #3 update on the 9th of July. To know more about the Air Strike let's take a quick look at the patch notes of this new update.

Patch Notes of Fortnite V9.30 Content Update #3

Battle Royale Mode

  • A new item Air Stike is introduced which will drop flurry of missiles from above.
  • The missiles will spawn after a short delay.
  • It will give damage to within a 9 meters radius.
  • A total of 20 missiles are spawned.
  • Drops in stacks of 1.
  • Max stack size of 2.

Creative Mode

  • Added 4 New Galleries:
  1. Car Gallery B - which has more car color variants
  2. Snow & Mud Floor Gallery
  3. Grass & Sand Floor Gallery
  4. Lava Floor Gallery
New Galleries
New Galleries

Save The World

  • New Wargames simulation: Double Trouble
  • New banner and more variety to the Daily Wargames Challenges have been added.
  • De-Atomizer 9000 launches into the Weekly Store!
  • De-Atomizer 9000 will be available from July 10 at 8 PM Eastern Time until July 17 at 8 PM Eastern Time.

Mobile

For Mobile users, no new content update has been added but a patch is released officially which will be available in the future update:

  • The amount of eliminations required for a Victory Royale in the Team Rumble Limited Time Mode has been lowered to 50 from 150 on Switch, Android, and iOS devices.
Advertisement

General

  • Bug Fixes Executed

Follow Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News


Tags:
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Updates
Advertisement
Fornite Update: v9.30 Content Update #2 Patch Notes revealed
RELATED STORY
Fornite News: Patch Notes of Fortnite Update v9.30 Revealed; New Item Chug Splash and Prop Hunt Introduced
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: News Patch Notes PUBG Lite Update Announced
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends: Update 1.1 live - Patch notes revealed, additional party features added
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: Patch notes of PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Version Revealed
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite: Patch notes released for new update
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Update: Graphics Card Requirements Being Updated for Season 10
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Update: Patch Notes of v9.10 Are Out
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Update: 7.22 Patch Notes are out
RELATED STORY
PUBG New Update Released for both Xbox One and PS4; Patch Notes of New Update Revealed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us