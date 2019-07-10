Fornite Update: v9.30 Content Update #3 Patch Notes revealed

Fortnite Update

The most popular PC battle royale game Fortnite has released a new update in its official Epic Games store. The developers are pushing new updates regularly to make the game better. After the release of Fortnite's v9.30 patch update, Epic Games has rolled out v9.30 content update #3 Patch Notes. This new update was released on 9th July. In this update, new weapons and items are added to the game. But the main attraction in this #3 update is Air Strike. Air Strike is a new item that was added in the v9.30 #3 update on the 9th of July. To know more about the Air Strike let's take a quick look at the patch notes of this new update.

Patch Notes of Fortnite V9.30 Content Update #3

Battle Royale Mode

A new item Air Stike is introduced which will drop flurry of missiles from above.

The missiles will spawn after a short delay.

It will give damage to within a 9 meters radius.

A total of 20 missiles are spawned.

Drops in stacks of 1.

Max stack size of 2.

Creative Mode

Added 4 New Galleries:

Car Gallery B - which has more car color variants Snow & Mud Floor Gallery Grass & Sand Floor Gallery Lava Floor Gallery

New Galleries

Save The World

New Wargames simulation: Double Trouble

New banner and more variety to the Daily Wargames Challenges have been added.

De-Atomizer 9000 launches into the Weekly Store!

De-Atomizer 9000 will be available from July 10 at 8 PM Eastern Time until July 17 at 8 PM Eastern Time.

Mobile

For Mobile users, no new content update has been added but a patch is released officially which will be available in the future update:

The amount of eliminations required for a Victory Royale in the Team Rumble Limited Time Mode has been lowered to 50 from 150 on Switch, Android, and iOS devices.

General

Bug Fixes Executed

