Fornite: What is Ninja's height?

Ninja is one of the best and most-popular Fortnite streamers/gamers in the world.

We take at look at his career, as well as some other features about this gaming personality.

Credit: rumblelab.com

Ninja is easily one of the most-popular names associated with the Fortnite gaming world. His real name is Richard Blevans, and he is a 29-year old streamer and professional gamer who is highly skilled, and is considered one of the best at many first-person shooter games.

Ninja began his career as a professional eSports player for Halo 3, after which he tried his hand at many other games, including H1Z1 and PUBG. He finally began his Fortnite career around October 2017, which coincided with the game’s rise in popularity. In some ways, Ninja is the ultimate Fortnite ambassador around the world, and owes much of his success to the game.

Credit: gametyrant.com

To better understand just how much the game and Ninja are inter-dependent, we must look at his career graph. In 2018, while Epic Games registered its biggest profit to that point (around 10 billion USD), Ninja earned around 10 million dollars, primarily due to his Twitch streaming antics.

Credit: engadget.com

All this led to Ninja becoming the first-ever real-life personality to become a part of Epic’s “Icon” series, forever engraving his name in the game’s history. In August 2019, Ninja left the Twitch streaming platform and joined Microsoft’s Mixer. The reason cited was that he didn’t want the Twitch contract, which had minimised his ability to grow his brand outside of video game streaming.

Credit: dexerto.com

Since then, his YouTube account has grown steadily, and today, he has more than 23 million subscribers! Overall, Ninja has won many gaming tournaments across games like PUBG, Fortnite, Halo 4, and H1Z1.

His portfolio, along with his goofy personality and overall willingness to engage with his fans, has made him one of the most popular names associated with the worldwide gaming scene.

Here is some information about Ninja's height and other features:

Height: 6 feet 1 inch

Place of origin: United States of America

Date of birth: 5th June 1991

Estimated net worth: 20 million USD

Total views: 2.3 billion

Credit: youtube.com

As you can see, he is on the taller side, with a height of just over six feet. Ninja has been a part of many notable teams, such as Evil Geniuses, Cloud9, Renegades and Team Liquid. Currently, he streams and plays for Luminosity Gaming.

While this article goes a long way in providing you some personal information about Ninja, it is his gameplay-related skills that make him such a well-respected streamer and gamer around the world!