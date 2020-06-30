Fortnite: Where to find the flare gun?

The flare gun was first teased in early 2019, and will be released as part of the 13.20 update in Fortnite.

In this article, we will give you all the information you need to get your hands on the new gun!

Credit: gamerevolution.com

The highly-anticipated flare gun, which was first teased at the beginning of 2019, has finally been introduced into Fortnite. It is part of the new 13.20 update, which also has certain other anticipated features, including the rumored Captain America skin, which has been confirmed by many reputed leakers. Even though neither the patch notes nor Epic Games themselves are yet to officially confirm the same.

Credit: dexerto.com

One of the reasons for the high anticipation of the flare gun is that it can be used to set structures and objects on fire! This item has a very decent output that can burn an entire house into tithers within seconds, as early gameplay suggests. This level of potency was not expected by anybody, and adds an entirely new dimension to the gun.

It can also be used to lure opponents out of buildings, and if combined with a decent AR, you can probably end up killing multiple people at once in Fortnite.

Credit: fortniteinsider.com

It has been reported that a single flare gun can give a damage of 10 points per second to buildings and objects, and can even set fire to metal and trees! As far as its location is concerned, the flare gun has been reported to be available in every game mode, and frankly, there is no particular secret to finding the gun in Fortnite!

Credit: culturedvultures.com

Some users on Twitter reported that they enjoyed better luck finding the gun in and around the Catty Corner, towards the bottom right of the Fortnite map. However, the gun, like most other rare weapons, is available throughout the map via different sources. Users have reported that it can be found from normal floor loot, chests, henchmen chests and supply drops.

Further, as it is a new weapon, it is a bit harder to find than other rare items on the Fortnite map, and currently, it seems that your best bet of finding a flare gun would be from a supply drop, a rare chest or a rare Lama! Trying out vaults and locked chests in henchman locations is also highly recommended.

Credit: youtube.com

If all else fails and you just cannot get your hands on this new weapon, you can always go into Team Rumble mode, where your chances of finding all types of rare equipment is much higher than any other mode in Fortnite!

The flare gun was first seen in a trailer for Fortnite in early 2019

This also means that there is no specific way of increasing your chances of finding a flare gun, and it is your luck and the amount of hustle you put in which determines whether you will be able to lay your hands on it.

However, early evidence and gun statistics suggest that the weapon is very useful for all game modes. Further, the fact that it can set an entire building on fire makes it absolutely worth the effort!