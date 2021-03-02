Fortnite 15.50 update early patch notes: Drum Gun returns, LazarBeam Tournament, and more

The Fortnite 15.50 update is probably the last update of the season. From the looks of it, this update may not bring a lot of content for the current season. However, the Fortnite 15.50 update may set the tone for the next season altogether.

This update could provide everyone with an insight into what the upcoming season in Fortnite will look like.

According to the Epic Games website, this season's battle pass expires on March 15th, 2021, so the next season is scheduled to begin on March 16th, 2021, itself. So, once this update is live, leaks pertaining to the next season can be expected.

Fortnite 15.50 update early patch notes

A new update rapidly approaches.



v15.50 is scheduled for release on March 2. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/CCuZwikUfn — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 1, 2021

As per the official Fortnite Twitter handle, the update is supposed to arrive today, and downtime begins at 4 AM ET (9 AM UTC).

Epic Games further went on to reveal that the Hand Cannons will be vaulted, and another item will be unvaulted with the Fortnite 15.50 update. The creative hub will also be getting some changes with this update.

These tweets are the only form of Fortnite 15.50 update patch notes that the community will receive, so conclusions can be drawn from them.

v15.50 brings:



🔫 The Hand Cannon heads back to the vault, while another item returns. Spread the news!



🏝 New Island size in Creative & localized Featured Creative Hub support! — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 1, 2021

There's one small interesting detail here in the Fortnite 15.50 update patch notes. The first tweet reads as "A new update rapidly approaches." The chances are that a weapon with a high fire rate will be returning to Fortnite, but fans believe it's the drum gun that will be returning to the game, based on information from Fortnite France.

The next tweet says to "spread the news!" Shotguns are known for their bullet spread, so there's a possibility that the Drum Shotgun might return to the game with this update.

"Spread the news"



Spread = shotgun



The shotguns with the most spread are the Double Barrel and Drum Shotguns.



We already have the Double Barrel as an exotic



Drum Shotgun tomorrow? (Please let this be true😭I'd kill to have my favorite weapon return) — Xzanderman (@Xzand3rman) March 1, 2021

based on fortnite france the drum gun is coming back — ThatsRiki (@richibiancs4646) March 1, 2021

Either way, players will have to wait and see which weapon returns with this update. The Fortnite 15.50 update features a lot of bug fixes as well, just like every other update.

Apart from that, Fortnite will see another creator added to their Icon Series. Lannan "LazarBeam" Eacott, the famous Australian content creator, will be receiving his own skin. There's a possibility that his skin will arrive in Fortnite with the update itself.

The Lazarbeam Icon Series video appears to be only 2 Minutes and 25 Seconds long according to the videos content details.



Due to the video length being pretty short, I would say this is 99% confirmed to be his icon series skin. https://t.co/lsHVJmHcrw pic.twitter.com/tCeKAl1aCx — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 1, 2021

Hopefully, this final update will give everyone some clarity on the mysterious Peter Griffin-related content that was found in the game files.

There have also been some rumors doing the rounds on Twitter about a collaboration between Persona 5 and Fortnite. If the collaboration indeed happens with Persona 5, then the chances are that the Fortnite 15.50 update will feature skins from Persona 5 as well.