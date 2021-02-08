Fortnite 2021 vs Fortnite 2018: 5 major changes that shape the way Fortnite is today

Fortnite came out in 2017, but it was not until 2018 that it became a global phenomenon.

Released initially as Save the World, Battle Royale came a month after the game's debut. There have been many significant changes to Fortnite over the years, each changing the game for better or worse into what it currently is today.

5 major changes that shaped modern Fortnite

#1 - Fortnite x Avengers: Infinity War

May 8, 2018, is an important date in Fortnite history. It marks the first significant collaboration between Fortnite and another major licensed property. The Avengers: Infinity War tie-in was a massive boost to Fortnite, opening the floodgates for many licensed partnerships throughout the years.

Since Infinity War, there have been collaborations with DC Comics, Disney, 20th Century Studios, Hasbro, Microsoft, Sony, and more. Collabs have gotten so big that they have tied into major Fortnite plot lines. These plot lines have helped shape the face of the very island that players battle upon.

#2 - Creative Mode

Advertisement

Creative Mode launched on December 13, 2018, and opened Fortnite up to the world of creative gamers who enjoyed the building aspect of the game. Creative has evolved over the years to include significant events, collaborations, and even tournaments. Huge Fortnite draws such as Box Battles, and Deathruns have also come from Creative.

#3 - Map Changes

One thing that older gamers who grew up in the era of Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, and other game modes familiar to shooters took some getting used to was that Fortnite always took place on the same map.

On January 18, 2018, the island saw its first significant change with ten new POIs, including the famous Tilted Towers, Shifty Sands, and Snobby Shores.

This update added a breath of fresh air to the island and paved the way for future updates that would change the map's face and keep things interesting.

#4 - The End

Advertisement

The end of Chapter 1 took place on March 15, 2021, with a world-shattering event. The End saw the literal end of the original island, which had already seen a few changes over ten Seasons. It saw the Apollo Island's birth, where players are currently playing today.

#5 - Marshmello Concert

On February 2, 2019, Fortnite held a live Marshmello concert in-game. Using motion capture, Marshmello performed a set while players watched from Fortnite's Pleasant Park.

This concert was so much more than a pre-recorded show that was available for a limited time. This was a once-in-a-lifetime event where a musician performed live in a virtual world.