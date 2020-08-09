Fortnite: 3 storyline mysteries that were never solved

Fortnite has always relied on storylines and events to make crucial changes to the game. Quite a few times, many of these storylines are hinted at by specific Easter eggs well in advance. On the other hand, certain mysteries have fizzled out as well.

In these cases, either the storylines were abandoned for better ones, or the developers chose to ignore Easter eggs and went in another direction altogether. Furthermore, as the Fortnite community itself tends to notice every little change and hint on the map, some storylines are simply never brought to a conclusion.

In this article, we look at three unsolved Fortnite mysteries that might never be solved!

Fortnite: Three mysteries that may never be solved!

Camp Cod

Camp Cod as a location was added in Chapter 2 Season 1 of Fortnite. However, gamers were quick to point out that the place holds quite a few references to the original Chapter 1 map. The location itself seems to be a military stronghold and has various drills laid out.

Image Credits: PlayStationGrenade, youtube.com

However, references to the Chapter 1 map, such as the sign from Lonely Lodge, furniture from the Dusty Diner, along with a picture of the original meteor landing spot can be found here. Furthermore, there are other references such as the clock from the old Tilted Towers, along with other pieces of the original Fortnite map.

Image Credits: PlayStationGrenade, youtube.com

With the location in its third season, the mystery behind its existence has not yet been solved. Expect this to continue to be the case for some time.

The Secret Bunker(s)

Older gamers will remember the single Bunker that they could find back in Chapter 1 at Wailing Woods, along with graffiti on the back. It was then moved to Sunny steps, when the volcano erupted in Season 8.

Image Credits: forbes.com

Since then, however, further bunkers have been found near Retail Row, under the sea near Coordinate B6 of the map, and one under a hut on a small island north of Craggy Cliffs. You can look at the video below for further information on their locations.

Of course, the mystery behind these bunkers hasn’t yet been solved, and we are not sure whether it will be!

The Rock People

This is a mystery that might never be solved! Back in Chapter 1 Season 8, we saw a giant rock man come to life, after which a rock woman materialized nearby. After the eruption of the volcano, the couple got together over weeks of updates.

Image Credits: moot.us

In Season 9, we saw the couple set up a farm, and the two had a rock ‘son’ together. Over subsequent updates, we saw the rock son falling when he went to grab a butterfly, after which he fell, and was saved by a little rock ‘dog’.

Image Credits: fortniteinsider.com

However, after the black hole event, this family was never seen again, and the story got left behind in Chapter 1.

You can get more information about the three above mysteries in the video below. Furthermore, some mysteries have been solved since, or will be in the future.