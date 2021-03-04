Fortnite: 5 characters who would make a perfect fit as the last Hunter in Season 5

The current Fortnite Season has mostly revolved around Jonsey, and he has been recruiting hunters from around the multiverse to help protect the Zero Point.

Players have seen an amazing round-up of characters so far, though there are many more who would have fit into the game just as well. Let's take a look at five hunters that would have been a perfect fit for Fortnite's Chapter 2, Season 5.

5 Hunters that would fit perfectly into Fortnite

Lara Croft

The famous Tomb Raider was rumored to arrive in Fortnite this season, but those rumors never panned out. Currently enjoying the success of a 2013 reboot, this new Lara Croft is a bit more realistic. Her inclusion would've almost certainly resulted in an increase in the popularity of the season.

Jonah Hex

DC Comics' famous antihero lives by a code of honor to protect the innocent. Cynical and surly, the heavily scarred Hex seems like a perfect fit for the world of Fortnite. It would not be much of a stretch to see him in the game, especially considering their existing relationship with DC Comics.

Kraven the Hunter

Kraven

Like Jonah Hex, but from Marvel, Kraven the Hunter has been both a villain and antihero. Despite originally appearing as a foe to Spiderman, he has teamed up with the web-slinger on several occasions. Another man of honor, Kraven treats his opponents as equals and would be a good choice to help protect the Zero Point while fulfilling his need to battle worthy opponents.

Judge Dredd

Dredd

A law enforcement officer in the dystopian future city of Mega-City One, Dredd is a street judge with the role of judge, jury, and executioner. Incorruptible, Dredd would have been a perfect fit into the world of Fortnite, with the added capability to uphold the will of IO and keep the Zero Point safe.

Samus Aran

Image via transfuse:DeviantArt

Many remember Samus Aran as the most feared bounty hunter in space. She was the heroine of Nintendo's Metroid series of games. Tough as nails, there is no better fit when it comes to hunters that would have been perfect for Fortnite's Chapter 2, Season 5.