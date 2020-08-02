Fortnite: 5 Escape room maps you need to try in Season 3

There are three different game modes associated with Fortnite. Fortnite Creative allows users to create their own maps for others to enjoy and explore. Some people use the Creative mode to create escape rooms where they choose the rules and objects that people will have to escape from.

In this article, we look at 5 Escape room maps that everybody should try in Fortnite Season 3.

Fortnite: Escape Room codes

You’re travelling to the future (2305-8950-44850)

Your character has slept in Nexus for hundreds of years, and when you wake up, your spaceship is going down. Hence, you must escape it before it goes down and ends up killing you.

Credit: youtube.com

Further, as it is the 25th century, your character has little knowledge about how the spaceship works. For help, you can team up with up to four fellow Fortnite players. The ‘You’re travelling to the future’ map is one of the most robust maps on this list.

Pokémon-Escape world (5948-8212-8084)

In this map, you will be taken to a Pokémon-themed world where you have to escape by completing various levels. Pokémon-Escape is one of the biggest maps on this list. You need to find certain weapons and complete checkpoints in order to reach the next level.

Credit: youtube.com

Advertisement

Further, the difficulty level keeps on increasing as time passes. Towards the end, there are quite a few hidden traps that you need to be careful of.

Death Star Escape (5142-6850-1792)

Another Escape room which is popular among Fortnite players is the Death Star Escape room. You play as Luke Skywalker, who is trapped on the Death Star with his teammates. You need to find them and escape the ship before it collapses.

Credit: youtube.com

Be careful as the ship is littered with guards who must not see you as you try to escape.

Escape the Artemis Temple (4295-1994-7421)

As always, the objective is to jump over obstacles and use different kinds of weapons and buttons to escape the map. The ‘Escape the Artemis Temple’ has a set of 4-5 temples that have unique objectives that you need to complete.

Credit: epicgames.com

Maze Runner (7842-0080-0823)

The objective is pretty straight forward. You are trapped in a big maze with four other players, and you need to escape as soon as possible. There are other things such as hidden traps and poisonous spikes that you need to stay wary of.

Credit: dropnite.com

The Maze Runner is extremely popular and challenging to complete, and can become very confusing quickly. For Fortnite players who are looking for a new challenge, this map is quite perfect. You can look at the above maps in the video below.