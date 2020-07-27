Fortnite: 5 most followed girl streamers on Twitch 

When it comes to Fortnite in the sphere of streaming, it has emerged as one of the most lucrative games in the present digital age. Moreover, the lockdown period has led to an unprecedented boost in streaming games on platforms such as Twitch.

Notably, in the streaming world, there tends to be a recurrent trend where it is often male streamers who appear on year end lists of the most followed.

Recently, however, there have been several girl streamers who are giving their male counterparts a run for their money, especially in games such as Fortnite.

The growth of female streamers on platforms such as Twitch is steadily on the rise as several of them have risen to prominence with their Fortnite streams, and command a stellar following.

Here's a look at 5 of the most followed Fortnite girl streamers:

#1 Pokimane (5.3 million followers)

Pokimane, with 5.3 million subscribers on Twitch

Leading the chart is Canadian-Moroccan internet personality Imane 'Pokimane' Anys, who has amassed a huge following on Twitch, as well as YouTube.

She is one of the most followed female streamer on Twitch, recently crossing the 5 million milestone. Though, she presently seems to be trying her hand at Valorant, it is her Fortnite streams which catapulted her to stardom while also largely contributing to her present day popularity.

#2 Loserfruit (1.8 million followers)

Loserfruit, with 1.8 million subscribers on Twitch

Australian streamer Kathleen 'Loserfruit' Belsteen is an active Fortnite streamer on both Twitch, as well as YouTube. She is also one of the few, to get an exclusive, very own Fortnite skin, as part of the 'Icon series'.

In addition to gameplay videos, she also posts collaborative pieces and reaction bits which have garnered her a following of 1.8 million followers on Twitch.

#3 Loeya (1.2 million followers)

Loeya, with 1.2 million subscribers on Twitch

In third place is 22 year-old Swedish streamer, Liah who is popularly known as 'Loeya'. She has more than a million followers on Twitch, who she like to call 'Loeyalists'.

Since she began her streaming career in 2017, she has witnessed unprecedented growth, even more recently when she actively began streaming Fortnite.

#4 KittyPlays (1.1 million followers)

KittyPlays, with 1.1 million subscribers on Twitch

Kristen Michaela, who is popularly known as 'KittyPlays' is one of the top female streamers around who actively streams Fortnite on her Twitch account.

She is known for her fun gameplay videos and interactive pieces with her fans, as well as hosting her own show 'Playtime with KittyPlays' in which she invites famous celebrities to speak on gaming.

#5 Valkyrae (947K followers)

Valkyrae, with 947K followers on Twitch

Rounding up the list is Rachell 'Valkyrae' Hofstetter, who despite moving over to YouTube from Twitch in January, still commands an impressive 947K followers on her Twitch channel.

She found immense success with her Fortnite streams and it was Twitch that enabled her to emerge as one of the most popular names in the present streaming circuit.