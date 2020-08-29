Fortnite: 5 Sweaty skins that will get people running in the opposite direction

The importance of skins and character outfits can never be undermined in a game like Fortnite. While some skins are more popular than others, some of them come to be known as ‘Sweaty.’ The word ‘Sweaty’ is used in gaming communities to refer to players who ‘care’ too much about winning.

Earlier, there wasn’t a massive distinction between ‘sweaty’ and other kinds of players. However, certain skins are now seen as evidence of a player’s high skill. So much so that newbies tend to stay away from characters wearing these particular outfits. In this article, we look at five of the sweatiest skins that you can buy in Fortnite.

Fortnite: 5 of the sweatiest skins

1) Renegade Raider

During the early days of Fortnite, The Renegade Raider skin was one of the most common ones in the game. However, as time has gone by and newer players have joined in hordes, the skin has become less common, and is now the symbol of expertise.

Image Credits: ShuffleGamer, YouTube

The skin features a female character with goggles and a headband. This rare outfit that can be bought for 1200 V-bucks, when available.

2) Sparkplug

While quite a few other skins on this list are used by regular players who may not be as skillful as one would expect, the Sparkplug skin is generally used by players who are the ‘real deal.’ The skin is a Rare outfit, which can be obtained for 1200 V-bucks.

Image Credits: Pro Game Guides

The skin is currently available in the Fortnite Battle shop as we speak.

3) Crystal

While some skins gain popularity among skilled players due to their overall demeanor, others become popular when certain professional players use them. The Crystal skin is the primary kin of Fortnite World Cup Winner Bugha, and is generally used by the most lethal of players.

Image Credits: PandaPunch, YouTube

The skin was released in August 2019, and can be bought for only 800 V-bucks, when available.

4) Ghoul Trooper

Like the Renegade Raider, Ghoul Trooper, as an outfit, was released in the early days of Fortnite. It is an Epic outfit which is more expensive than some of the others on this list, and can be bought for 1500 V-bucks, when available.

Image Credits: Fortnite Watch

The Ghoul Trooper skin is another one of the ‘OG’ skins that are used by the oldest and the most experienced players.

5) Soccer skin

Quite a few different types of Soccer-inspired skins have been released in the game over the years. These include the Clinical crosser skin, the Dynamic dribbler skin, and the finesse finisher skin. The Soccer skins, mainly the ‘Poised Playmaker’ skin, has emerged as one of the most hated ones in the game.

Image Credits: ItsRyan, YouTube

It can be bought for 1200 V-Bucks when available, and is associated with some of the Sweatiest players around.