Fortnite: 5 times kids stole their parents' money to buy cosmetics

According to Statistica.com, more than 62 per cent of Fortnite’s total users fall in the 18 to 24 years category, with a further 22.5 per cent less than 34 years old. These numbers do not include underage users, who play on other people’s accounts. There are quite a few reasons for this.

Unlike other games in the genre, such as Call of Duty and Valorant, Fortnite has an age limit of 12 years. Further, according to Statistica.com, the game is popular among kids younger than that as well. This battle royale offering is not a violent game visually, even if there is violence during matches. The graphics are cartoonish and entertaining and suitable for younger people.

Image Credits: dexerto.com

Of course, kids being kids, have often been caught spending parents’ money without their permission, to buy various character outfits and other equipment in Fortnite. In this article, we look at five such instances.

Five times kids stole their parents' money to buy Fortnite cosmetics

Sam

We start with an incident where a kid did not use his parents’ money per se, but ended up cutting up all his mother’s credit cards. In the event which you can see below, we see a kid named Sam express his frustration at his mom taking away his Xbox.

He goes on to illustrate precisely why his poor mother must have taken his things away and then cutting all her credit cards. Furthermore, he mutters something on the lines of “this is what she deserves!”, and all we can do is shake our heads and hope that his mom let him off alive!

You can watch the incident in the video below.

Kevin

Kevin is (or perhaps was) a Fortnite YouTuber with around 3k subscribers on his YouTube account. In the below video, you can see him attempting to use his mother’s credit card to make a purchase in-game. Of course, Kevin isn’t as lucky as Sam, and his mother straight-up threatens to kill him, right there.

Again we hope that he survived, although the video below is worth a laugh or two, at the least.

Faze Rug's cousin Junior

In another hilariously funny incident, we see Faze Rug's cousin getting scolded by his mother for spending $400 on Fortnite skins. Towards the beginning, we see Junior tell his cousin that he 'sold shoes' to earn money to get 40,000 V-bucks, which of course, does not seem believable.

Later on, the charade is up when his mother comes in and threatens to break the controller on Junior's head. As we find out, the kid survived, but the incident is undoubtedly hilarious!

Brayden-zilla vlogs

This underage Fortnite YouTuber’s account has around 2k subscribers. He genuinely seems more sensible than the others, and says that he is genuinely worried about spending his mother’s money.

However, after seemingly considering the purchase for quite some time, his kid colours begin to show, and we see him make an elaborate and noisy set of purchases worth $2000 on Fortnite items!!

Jayden-Lee Duckett

This incident is not at all funny, and was covered by major newspapers back in 2019. Cleo Duckett, a disabled mother, was horrified to find that her account was short by close to £1200. She was left with no money to pay for food and electricity and had to spend her savings to get by.

As it turned out, her son Jayden-Lee Duckett had made a series of £50 to £60 purchases on Fortnite skins. Of course, the incident is not at all funny, and we hope that the family is now in better financial condition.

You can watch the incident below, along with quite a few of the other incidents mentioned in the article.