Fortnite: Guide to all superhero skins and upcoming ones

Fortnite has experienced several pop-culture crossovers over the years, notably that of superheroes.

We take a look at the game's iconic superhero skins, as well as rumoured upcoming ones.

Image Credits: youtube.com

Attention all Marvel and DC fans! It’s time to rejoice and unite in bonhomie as Fortnite continues to add to its impressive repertoire of classic superhero skins. Right from the iconic Thanos crossover event in 2018 to the latest sparkling blue and red of Captain America, the record-smashing game continues to lure fans across the globe to splurge their V-bucks.

Today, we revisit iconic Fortnite crossovers and give you the lowdown on potential upcoming ones!

List of all superhero skins in Fortnite so far and upcoming additions

1. The Fortnite-MCU crossover:

The Avengers Infinity War crossover set the ball rolling, with the Infinity Gauntlet-wielding Thanos being the star attraction. A host of accessible skins, ranging from Star Lord to Black Widow, all the way to Chapter 2 Season 2’s wickedly-fun Deadpool-theme yacht, further piqued interest. The excitement attached to each weekly challenge has further popularised the game, as the secret agent theme was a huge hit among fans worldwide.

The Limited Edition Infinity War Crossover

Now, in Season 3, armed with a proto-adamantium pickaxe and back bling, comes our favourite Avenger: Captain America himself, grand salute emote included! Available for 2000 V-bucks, and an additional 300 V-Bucks for the emote, this addition is a huge advancement upon the shield throwable available in 2018’s Avengers crossover episode.

EImage Credits: hitc.com

Potential upcoming skins

There are rumours of a leak for Season’s 4 exclusive ‘Fat Thor’ skin and if this is true, then we certainly can’t wait for the new season to come along!

Image Credits: Forbes.Com

2. The Fortnite-DC crossover

In September 2019, when Gotham City was added into Fortnite, DC fans across the globe were sent into a tizzy as their brooding caped crusader, The Dark Knight Batman, himself was available as a skin. Two variants — a classic DC Comics version and a cinematic version of Christian Bale’s portrayal — received acclaim for their realistic and sleek designs. Also available were exclusive gadgets like his Grapnel Gun and the Explosive Batarang.

Image Credits: millenium-us.org

The Gotham addition led to a Harley Quinn skin and the enjoyable Fortnite 'Flash Deathrun' challenge. The Chapter 2 Season 3 front liner is the marine prince, Aquaman, replete with Trident.

Potential upcoming skins

Joining Aquaman in his Fortnite adventure will be his adversary, Black Manta, as the latest leaks provide an exclusive look at his rumoured entry.

EImage Credits: essentiallysports.com

As the threat of Marauders and Sharks looms large over the present water-filled season of Fortnite, the presence of pop culture icons serve as an exciting side quest to the frenetic battle royale mode. From John Wick to Stranger Things to Star Wars, the tie-ins and crossovers associated with Fortnite are a treat for all pop culture fans across the globe, as Epic Games continues to up the ante with an exciting range of accessible skins.

Image Credits: ScreenRant.Com