Fortnite: A Jason Bourne at Epic Games is leaking data and it's bad

An Epic Games employee is leaking Fortnite related data way ahead of its time.

The company has been unable to identify the staff member in question.

Aditya

An insider at Epic Games is leaking sensitive Fortnite information before time (Image Credits: Wallpapers Printed)

An Epic Games employee has been actively leaking extremely sensitive information on Fortnite, and essentially ruining the ‘fun’ for many.

Although Fortnite leaks have long been among one the most anticipated things in the community, the current situation may have gone a bit too far. According to a popular Fortnite Youtuber, ITalkFortnite, the unidentified employee at Epic has been leaking encrypted data which is supposed to be a secret until his actual release date.

To top it off, the employee in question has seemingly opted to breach the non-disclosure agreement between him and Epic Games, which people who work with data-sensitive information usually have to enter.

WATCH: ITalkFortnite talks about the Epic Games employee gone rogue

Data-leakers stance at the Epic information breach

Naturally, when you want to leak information, you reach out the most influential people among the community.

That is precisely what the Epic Employee has been doing so far. On multiple occasions, HYPEX, a popular Fortnite data miner has mentioned receiving exclusive information from a ‘trusted source’.

HYPEX, a popular leaker is alleged to have received the information from the rogue employee (Image Credits: HYPEX Twitter)

Among some of the most protrusive leaks so far has been the Loser Fruit skin, whose release date was leaked a month prior. However, in the recent past, the Epic Games employee is also said to have leaked the debut date for a ‘Black manta’ Fortnite skin which is set to make its entry in the Fortnite shop shortly.

Here is an image of the skin in question

Black Manta Fortnite skin (Image Credits: Softball.News)

The rouge Epic employee may have just sealed his fate within the gaming industry

At this point, Fortnite isn’t just a game. It has almost become a household name for many, with millions of players around the world; which is why it isn’t surprising when people try to cash in on its popularity.

In 2019, a similar case of a tester at Epic was discovered who leaked details about the much-hyped ‘Black Hole’ event days before its commencement. The developer who was identified as Roland Sykes ended up facing the wrath of Epic Games who were seemingly out for blood, and sought maximum damages according to a report from Game Industry.

Fast-forward to the present, the employee who has been feeding information to leakers in Fortnite Season 3 has also been accused of sharing an ‘AES Key’. This might be a massive protocol breach and calls for more serious charges than the previous case.