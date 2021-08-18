Fortnite accused of copying Among Us for their new 'Impostor' mode

Epic Games', battle royale, Fortnite is well known for its wacky collabs and tie-ups with real-life characters. This time, however, Fortnite is making headlines for the wrong reasons, as accusations of plagiarism have been cropping up against it.
The cause for concern is Fortnite's new Impostor mode, which is a slightly modified version of Among Us, played in the Fortnite universe. The debate has been raging on Twitter, with the developers of Among Us themselves weighing in on the situation and expressing their disappointment.
Fortnite's "Impostors mode" labeled as an Among Us ripoff
For those unfamiliar, Fortnite's Impostor mode puts a lobby of 10 players against each other in the pursuit of finding the saboteurs. Normal players, will join the Agents side, are tasked with performing activities across the map, while the Impostors must sabotage their progress and kill the agents.
The game mode looks a lot like Among Us, and players are chuffed that Fortnite didn't even acknowledge the developers of the indie game.
While it is known that Among Us itself is not an original concept (it is based on the social deduction game Mafia), the concern is about Epic Games' blatantly piggybacking Among Us nomenclature and brand properties like Impostors.
The developers of Among Us themselves shared a statement about how Epic Games completed ignored their efforts to collab and went ahead to create a game mode that is essentially a clone of their property.
"We didn't patent the Among Us mechanics. I don't think that leads to a healthy game industry. Is it really that hard to put 10% more effort into putting your own spin on it though? Worst part is we've been actively trying to collab with them." - PuffBallsUnited
While many fans are upset about the game mode, a few outliers believe that Epic Games has done enough to differentiate itself from Among Us, and the concept/genre of a game cannot just be attributed to one company.
As the debate rages on, Epic Games continues to remain silent on the matter and have not shared a statement regarding the similarities yet.
Also read: Genshin Impact 2.1 update release date, expected banner and 4-star characters revealed