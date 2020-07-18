Fortnite: Aim Assist is the number one reason why pros are leaving the game

Ever since Epic Games launched Fortnite, despite its immense popularity, there have been a flurry of posts regarding an issue that appears to be ruining the very experience of playing the game itself — the controversial aim assist feature.

The age old, traditional feature of classic shooter games has come under recent criticism, and has led to several Fortnite pros voicing their displeasure, and even leaving the game.

Let's take a look at the controversy.

What is aim assist and why it is unfavourable

Aim assist in a first-person shooter game is basically a feature that helps players line up shots more easily. When a player aims, the software automatically adjusts the crosshair to where the game thinks it’s supposed to be.

In reality, an attempt to level the playing field between controller and mouse-and-keyboard players is certainly admirable.

However, Fortnite pros believe that the feature provides an undue advantage to controller players.

Reactions from the Fortnite community on Twitter

There has been a rise in concern regarding the increasing number of controller players who have begun to dominate Fortnite competitions.

Recently, professional Fortnite player Turner 'Tfue' Ellis exposed how overpowered aim assist has made controller players. On Twitter, he posted a screenshot of the top 13 Fortnite players in North America. Notably, every player mentioned on the leaderboard uses a controller.

Professional players have no major issue with console players using aim assist. Instead, their anger appears to stem from the fact that PC players are using a controller to take undue advantage of aim assist.

People actually thought aim assist was gonna get nerfed 🤣🤣😂😂😂 Fortnite is a game made for little kids who play on controller — Tfue (@TTfue) May 26, 2020

Several other notable Fortnite pros like Ninja and Benjyfishy have also vented against this apparently overpowered feature.

Take a look at some of the reactions online:

Bunch of Fortnite gamers talking about controller aim assist (on pc not console), wanted to leave my 2 cents. Please watch the whole video before commenting or leaving hate. pic.twitter.com/MnuCAF4Ju9 — Ninja (@Ninja) May 18, 2020

im doneeee bro how do they end up buffing something they wanted to nerf like how is that possible — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) May 26, 2020

Even Aydan 'Aydan' Conrad, a famous Fortnite controller player, agreed that aim assist is certainly overpowered.

His response to Ninja appeared to include a few suggestions on his part:

In a fun twist on the issue, Australian Pro SerpentAU's reaction pretty much sums up the Fortnite community's reaction to aim assist in general.

The community before and after the update pic.twitter.com/qY9Zdlwprh — Serpent (@SerpentAU) May 26, 2020

What next for Fortnite Aim Assist?

The need of the hour is for Epic to tweak its overpowered aim assist and ensure a much-needed sense of balance in its cross-platform gameplay.

It is also essential that more pro players voice their opinion on this issue, which has escalated into quite a controversy for the developers. While casual players appear to not be adversely affected by this feature, it is pro players who are bearing the brunt of it, with many taking a sabbatical from Fortnite.

It goes without saying that significant adjustments need to be made soon to ensure that several other pro players do not join the abandon bandwagon.

You can take a look at the aim assist controversy in the video below. Original post by itsJerian on YouTube.

You can also take a look at an analysis of aim assist in the video below. Original post by theScore esports on YouTube.