Fortnite: All Punch Cards in Season 3 - Categorized

A comprehensive list of all punch cards in Fortnite Season 3 with descriptions.

Fortnite seems to have disposed of the 'Battle medals' for the new 'Punch Card' mechanic.

All punch cards in Fortnite Season 3 (Image Credits:hurB)

Fortnite Season 3 altered the battle royale island from its previously dry state to a flooded one. With the entire Fortnite map partially submerged under water and a horde of new threats including sharks and marauders, most of the extended community seems to have missed a major change.

Battle Medals, a popular mechanic to help players complete Fortnite challenges and earn XP, have now been replaced with Punch Cards in Fortnite season 3.

What exactly does a punch card in Fortnite do?

At its core, both Punch Cards in Season 3 and Battle Medals in S2 contribute towards the same objective in Fortnite; boosting experience points (XP) allowing players to quickly level up and unlock their Fortnite battle pass cosmetics.

Most of the Punch Card challenges in Fortnite are fairly simple to unlock. However, will require a lot of time and effort throughout the new season of Fortnite.

With that in mind, here is a list of all Punch Cards in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3.

Complete list of Fortnite Punch Cards

Section A

Survivor – Top 10 placements (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500) Victory Tour – Win matches in different modes (Solos, Duos, Squads, Team Rumble, Unknown)

Section B

Hoarder – Simultaneously held 999 of each building resource Stockpile – Building Materials harvested (1,000, 10,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000, 1,00,000) Living Off the Land – Foraged items gathered or consumed (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000) Lumberjack – Trees destroyed (25, 100, 1,000, 10,000, 100,000)

Section C

Care Package – Supply Drops Searched (1, 5, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500) Luck of the Llama – Supply Llamas Searched (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100) Balloon Buster – Shot down a supply drop Finders Keepers – Rare Chests Searched (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100) Munitions Scavenger – Ammo Boxes Searched (10, 50, 500, 1,000, 5,000, 10,000) Treasure Hunter – Chests Searched (10, 50, 100, 1,000, 5,000, 10,000)

Section D

Enforcer – Players eliminated (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000, 5,000) That’s a Lotta Damage – Damage dealt to opponents (1,000, 25,000, 100,000, 500,000, 1,00,000, 2,500,000) Get Off My Lawn – Marauders eliminated (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000) Like a Boss – Henchmen eliminated (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

Section E

Weapon Whisperer – Eliminations with different weapon types (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives) Bullseye – Sniper Rifle eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000) From Downtown – Opponents eliminated from over 150m away (1, 10, 25, 50) Trusty Sidearm – Pistol eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000) High Explosives – Explosives eliminations — 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000 Spray & Pray – SMG eliminations — 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000 I Call Shotgun – Shotgun eliminations — 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000 Lock and Load – Assault Rifle eliminations — 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000 Pick Your Battles – Eliminated an opponent with a pickaxe

Section F

Back On Your Feet – Teammates revived (5, 25, 50, 100, 250, 500) Turn It Off and On Again – Teammates rebooted (1, 5, 25, 50, 100, 250)

Section G

Reel It In – Fishing Spots used (3, 15, 75, 250, 500) Yeehaw! – Rode a Loot Shark using Harpoon or fishing pole Hooked – Fish caught (1, 10, 50, 100, 500, 1,000)

Section H

Rags to Riches – Upgrade your weapon to any rarity. (10, 25, 50, 250) Grey to Gold – Upgrade weapons to different rarities (Common to Uncommon to Rare to Epic to Legendary)

Apples to Oranges – Sidegraded a weapon

Section I

Weapons Expert – Different Expert accolades (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives) Streaking – Elimination streak accolades, by eliminating people in a row (x2, x3, x4, x5, x6) First! – Different “First in the Match” accolades (Land, Elimination, Open a Chest, Fishing, Sidegrade/Upgrade, Open Supply Drop)

Section J

Centurion – Reach season level 100 Bite-Sized – Quick Challenges completed (10, 25, 100, 250, 500, 1,000) Weekly Challenges – Weekly Challenges completed (5, 10, 20, 40, 60) Double-Dipping – Punch Card punches (10, 25, 100, 200) Completionist – Completed Punch Cards (3, 5, 10, 20, 40) Leave Your Legacy – Legacies earned during Season 3 (5, 10, 15, 30, 50)

Section K

Green is Good – Collect Green XP coins (3, 10, 20, 30, 40) Purple is Precious – Gather Purple XP coins (3, 5, 10, 15, 20)

Section L

Good Manners – Thank the Bus Driver by pressing B while inside the battle bus (3, 10, 50, 100) Give it a Whirl – Use a Whirlpool Yeet! – Throw an item by selecting it in your inventory, right click and then press left. Shake it Off – Shakedown a Henchman (3, 10, 50, 100)

Section M

Weirdly Specific – Danced while riding a zipline in the storm