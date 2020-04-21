Fortnite and Travis Scott present: Astronomical

Fortnite

From April 23-25, blast off into a one of a kind musical journey featuring Travis Scott, and the world premiere of a brand new track. Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite.

To make sure everyone has a chance to experience Astronomical, we’re setting up multiple tour dates, with showtimes, for players around the globe. Jump in to whichever time fits your schedule best, or catch an encore with your friends if they have missed it.

Here’s the breakdown, and remember: doors open 30 minutes before the show. Get in early to secure your spot!

FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2020 AT 4:30:00 AM GMT+5:30

FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2020 AT 7:30:00 PM GMT+5:30

SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2020 AT 9:30:00 AM GMT+5:30

SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2020 AT 8:30:00 PM GMT+5:30

SUNDAY, APRIL 26, 2020 AT 3:30:00 AM GMT+5:30

Arriving before Astronomical, we’re excited to announce that Travis Scott is the newest addition to the Icon Series. Get his Outfits, Emotes, and more starting April 21. And if you attend any of the Astronomical events, you’ll score this Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens for free!

Starting April 21, you can unlock even more free gear by completing the Astronomical Challenges.

Here are a few reminders so you’re ready to go:

New To Fortnite?

Download Fortnite for free. Fortnite is available on iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac.

Download The Latest Update

The 12.41 update will be available starting on April 21. Leave yourself plenty of time to download the game depending on your connection speed, so you're ready for the Fortnite Travis Scott Event.

Get in the Game early!

Doors open 30 minutes before each show, so get there early to secure your spot. Our goal is to accommodate everyone possible, but if capacity is reached, please join us for one of the other shows.

Encore!

The Astronomical tour dates are NOT region locked, but we’ve selected times to make sure everyone has a chance to attend.

See you on tour!🔥🔥🔥