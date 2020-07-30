Fortnite: Aqua & Nyhrox Throwback Cup Leaderboards released

Last year’s Fortnite World Cup Duos champions hosted a throwback cup for duos to test their skills against the best. The top 50 of each server will advance to round 2, with the exception of the European server where the top 49 will get to play in a match with Aqua and Nyhrox themselves.

Fortnite Throwback Cup results

Due to unforeseen circumstances, round 2 of the Aqua & Nyhrox Throwback Cup will be postponed to Wednesday, August 12th in the EU server region only. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) July 28, 2020

Although this tournament had multiple versions throughout the various regions, only the European region will be getting a second round against the champs, while the other regions have completed their grand finals.

Round 2 was initially scheduled for today, however a recent announcement has been made stating that the second round has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. As a result, these 49 teams will have two weeks to prepare for the coming confrontation.

Fortnite Throwback Cup Breakdowns

As of writing, the Oceania and Middle East server results have not yet been published, so we will be looking at Europe, Brazil, NA East and NA West. Additionally, because only the top 50 teams of each server will be moving on, those are the only players we will be counting for our analysis. Here are the numbers for the top 50 of each server.

Fortnite Throwback Breakdown Cup - Points

Highest points goes to Brazil’s number one team featuring 9z ʀustyk and VKS 100UM at 374 points, while highest average points goes to the European server at 277.8. Average amongst all servers is 270.45. The lowest scoring team that still made it to the top 50 belonged to NA West and earned 241 points, which also had the lowest server average at 258.82.

Fortnite Throwback Cup Breakdown - Average Eliminations

Highest average eliminations was taken by a team on the Brazil server, with the th place team of 144hz iwnl and bagu iwnl scoring an incredible average of 20.67 eliminations per game, making them one of two teams to have higher than 20. Highest server average also goes to Brazil at 7.63 for its top 50 players.

Average among the four is 7.25, with the lowest average held by the NA West team with scionated and Aft Infinite. NA West also took lowest average eliminations in a server, with just 6.72.

Fortnite Throwback Cup - Average Place

The highest best average place for a team was 144hz iwnl and bagu iwnl again, who won 4 out of the five games they played and earned an average place of 1.8! Best placed server, however, was taken by NA East with an average place of 14.24 among its top 50.

Average for the servers was 14.73, with the worst placing team going to the 50th placed NA West team of clooooooosr and pitbull kloxic, who averaged 26.58 in their placing. Worst placed server was also NA West at 15.7.

Who to look out for in round 2

"The first ever Fortnite World Champions"



🏆 Aqua and Nyhrox 🏆



A day we will never forget 💙 pic.twitter.com/OXfDZ92jAo — COOLER (@CoolerEsport) July 27, 2020

Perhaps the biggest stand out by the numbers was the stunning 12th place Brazilian team who managed both top average eliminations and top average placement. The majority of attention, however, is centered around the European Fortnite teams who will get a chance to play with last year’s Fortnite World Cup winners.

Benjy and MrSavage had the highest average eliminations in Europe and managed to take second place on the European server, beaten only by K1nzell and Taysgraal, who tied for second most wins. Given the high performance of the server's Fortnite players, Aqua and nyhrox certainly have their work cut out for them.