Fortnite Arena Mode guide: Everything you need to know about leagues, divisions and much more!

Fortnite: Battle Royale's Arena Mode has some specific features that are different from the normal Battle Royale mode.

In this article, we look at everything that you need to know about this mode to help master it and get to the top divisions.

Credit: epicgames.com

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s Arena Mode was first released with the 8.20 update back in 2019. This mode allows players to compete on professional settings, where matchmaking is dependent on the level of their skill. The system uses the division and number of hype points that players have to make sure that they meet and play with others of similar skill levels.

Credit: epicgames.com

Further, the arena game mode allows players to unlock events such as the Fortnite World Cup qualifiers, or one of the regular events that are held almost on a weekly basis. In this article, we tell you everything that you need to know about various aspects of this game mode in Fortnite.

Credit: epicgames.com

Divisions and leagues in Fortnite arena mode

In the arena mode, players are divided into the following ten league divisions:

1. Open League: Division I: 0 – 249 Hype points,

2. Open League: Division II: 250 – 499 Hype points,

3. Open League: Division III: 500 – 999 Hype points,

4. Open League: Division IV: 1,000 – 1,499 Hype points,

5. Contender League: Division I: 1,500 – 2,499 Hype points,

6. Contender League: Division II: 2,500 – 3,999 Hype points,

7. Contender League: Division III: 4,000 – 5,999 Hype points,

8. Champion League: Division I: 6,000 – 11,999 Hype points,

9. Champion League: Division II: 12,000 – 15,999 Hype points, &

10. Champion League: Division III: 16,000+ Hype points

Further, the base fare begins at Open League Division IV, and increases at the rate of ten, to 70 for the highest Champion League Division III.

Scoring rules

The Fortnite arena mode has the following scoring rules for singles and duos game modes (Open Division I):

Singles

Credit: dotesports.com

Duos

Credit: dotesports.com

The rules that apply for singles and trios are the same.

The Hype points that users collect during each match are the conduit through which they can progress through divisions. This game mode is not only the most accurate representation of a player’s skill, but it is also the way to qualify for all Fortnite tournaments with high cash prizes!

Credit: dotesports.com

Other features

Finally, certain specific rules apply to Fortnite’s arena game mode. To make players focus more on gameplay rather than stacking health items, Fortnite has introduced a feature called Syphon, which gives healing bonuses for every opponent you kill. Further, unlike other game modes, Fortnite’s arena mode has material restrictions, in the sense that players can only carry 500 of each material type.

Credit: l2pbomb.net

These rule differentiation's are all with the single aim of making the Arena game mode as competitive as possible, and allowing players to focus more on finding and killing their opponents.

For further help regarding Fortnite: Battle Royale’s arena mode, you can watch the video below, which was originally posted on YouTube by itsJerian: