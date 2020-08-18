Fortnite Astro-not spaceship location: Where to find abandoned spacecraft to complete the challenge

Fortnite's usual weekly challenges are easy to spot and complete in the game. However, the developers frequently add secret tasks on the map, encouraging players to explore new locations and unravel the mysteries of the island.

Recently, in Season 3, a spaceship made its way to the island and crashed. Players had a secret challenge to repair and launch it back into space through a giant rift, and earn experience points.

However, the anonymous spaceship is back on the island, and the visitor in it has left it. Players can visit this spacecraft and complete an easy challenge to earn 14,000 XP in the game.

However, finding it can be a confusing task for players. Thus, we will give the exact location of this abandoned spaceship.

Where is the abandoned spaceship for completing Astro-not challenge in Fortnite?

Exact location of Astro-not challenge spaceship

To find the spaceship, players need to head south of Misty Meadows, and behind one of the mountains. They will find the abandoned and hidden ship lying there.

Gamers can make their way around the mountains and go near the spaceship to see it get lit up in green lights and powered up. After that, the 'Astro-not' challenge should get completed, and players will earn the corresponding experience points.

In-game shot of Astro-not challenge in Fortnite

The 'Astro-not' challenge might not mean a lot to many players. However, the visitor has landed on the island and is roaming around, without his/her intentions being known. Thus, he/she could be related to the seasonal live-event of Season 3, and could bring some new changes to the map.