Fortnite: Atlantean Fishstick Outfit now available

Fortnite has added a new outfit to the game to go along with the Aquaman Atlantis theme present in Season 3. The charming fish-food themed skin is a great new way for Fortnite players to play in a quirky new way.

Fortnite skins and what they mean

Undersea royalty comes in all shapes and fishes.



Grab the Atlantean Fishstick Outfit in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/RKnD0y8RLr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 23, 2020

If you’re a player who cares little for appearances or cosmetics then a new skin will have little to offer you. If, however, you like to engage with the humor and themes present in every season of Fortnite, then this will be a fun new way for players to show off their personalities.

This skin has players appear like a giant sentient fish-person, complete with Atlantean themed armor, fish scales and gold trim. With the head of an oversized goldfish, players can replace their pickaxe with a pair of intimidating Atlantean sai.

Fortnite Season 3’s Aquaman tie-ins

The undisputed King of the Seven Seas has arrived 🔱



Battle Pass owners, complete Aquaman Challenges to unlock the Outfit now! pic.twitter.com/qJQpyqBf4f — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 18, 2020

Many players are already enjoying their Aquaman skins, but many players still want to stand out from the crowd with the latest skins and quirky outfits. Fortnite has a strong legacy of providing players with ways to express themselves, with skins ranging from more typical, gritty soldier types, to the more fantastical ones such as the Atlantean Fishstick model.

Mixed in, of course, are numerous cultural tie-ins, with superheroes hailing from both the Marvel and DC universes, well known characters from hit movies, and even skins made to look like popular streamers. Players will always have ways to show off however they choose, so long as they have the V-Bucks for it.

Of course, not every skin can be purchased from the shop. Many skins and accessory items are part of special events, such as holidays or promotions. Others require players to accomplish a set of challenges over a long period of time, such as with Aquaman.

Still, there are plenty of options for fans of the game.