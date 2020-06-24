Fortnite: Batman Begins, Inception & The Prestige set to screen in Party Royale.

Fortnite is gearing up for a full-length movie screening on 26th June 2020.

Batman Begins, Inception & The Prestige will be screened across various countries in Fortnite's Party Royale mode.

Fortnite is set to screen Batman Begins, Inception & The Prestige on 26th of June, 2020 (Image Credits: Epic Games)

For quite some time now, Fortnite has been pushing itself beyond to be more than just a 'Battle Royale' title. Epic Games' intentions gained credence when they introduced their 'battle' free game mode titled 'Party Royale' into the game a few months ago.

Since its introduction, Party Royale has been a violence-free zone, where players can hang out with one another, and indulge in activities that don't involve fighting one another.

On multiple occasions, Party Royale has also been Epic's goto mode for hosting concerts, film screenings, and other in-game gatherings.

Earlier today on twitter, Fortnite announced yet another film screening coming to the game on the 26th of June 2020.

Players have been told to gear up for three different movies, namely - Batman Begins, Inception and The Prestige, all directed by Christopher Nolan.

Here is Fortnite's official tweet announcing the screening.

Get ready for Movie Nite at Party Royale 🍿



This Friday, June 26, grab some popcorn and catch one of three full-length Christopher Nolan feature films depending on your region!



Check out showtimes and what’s playing in your country here: https://t.co/ke3bN7WYuP pic.twitter.com/4Md15S9qI2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 24, 2020

However, the movies you watch will be depend on the region you belong to.

For instance, players in the North America will have Inception playing for them, while the UK region is expected to screen 'The Prestige', and Batman Begins will play for the remaining regions.

Fortnite movie night location on the Party Royalae map (Image Credits: Epic Games)

Earlier in May this year, Nolan's 'Tenet' made its first ever trailer debut in Fortnite Party Royale mode. Shortly after the premiere was aired, it was announced that players can expect a full-length film sometime during the summer this year in Fortnite's Party royale mode.

In order to check which movie is coming to your Party Royale theater and it's timings, you can drop by at Epic Games' 'Movie Nite' page here.

Unfortunately, a handful of countries have been omitted from this list, possibly hinting towards no screenings in the said countries.

List of countries that have been greyed out

Australia

Austria

Ireland

New Zealand

Peru

Poland

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

