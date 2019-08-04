Fortnite Battle Royale: Fortnite Champion Series Date Announced Officially by Epic Games

Fornite

Finally, the Season X of Fortnite has been kicked off by developers Epic Games on 1st of August. A new season means a lot of new features, heroes, rewards, outfits and many more things have been introduced in the game. This time a two-person mech called a B.R.U.T.E. is released which is too much overpowered for the game. Some players want it to nerf, or some only want it for a limited period of time, heroes, rewards, outfits and many more things are introduced in the game.

But for now, the hottest news is the Developers have decided to launch a new championship series from 17th of August. Fornite Championship Series is an in-game tournament which will start from August 17 and will have a persistent leaderboard by which players can track their progress. Each server will have their leaderboards, and the tournaments will be held separately. Top Teams from each server will further go for Season X Championship on September 20, 21, and 22 and face each other.

Every Tournament and Event will have a different pool prize. Every Wednesday and Thursday an event will help "Single Clash Cup" which will begin from 21st of August. In these cups, everyone is invited and can win cash prizes and other exclusive in-game rewards.

Epic Games said:

“This in-game tournament series will have a persistent leaderboard where players can track their progress towards becoming the Seasonal Champion in each of the server regions,”

Apart from all this, Developers has also confirmed that Fornite Spotlight will be releasing soon in a further update. It is a series of tournaments to shine a light on events organised and led by members of the passionate, talented, and creative Fortnite content creator community from all over the globe.

