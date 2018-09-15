Fortnite Battle Royale: The Mysterious Moving Cube

cube movement

The mysterious cube that out of nowhere suddenly spawned in the middle of the PAX event has since been wrecking everyone's nerves. The cube appeared on the map on 24th August to be precise. The curiosity as to what the cube is going to do at the end of the season is a very big mystery and also is being hyped up very well by epic games.

The cube, since spawning somewhere in the dry barren lands near paradise palms hasn't stayed there forever. It keeps moving every certain amount of time in a random path and we don't know where it is going to lead us to in the end during the season finale.

When the cube first landed in the map, to everyone's shock, being in its vicinity recharged the player's shields do not be too quick to judge it as a friendly cube because if a player comes in contact with it, it pushed away the player very far, often making the player receive fall damage. Also, it deals immense damage and pushes away the closest person to the cube if someone shoots bullets at it. A lot of people have abused this fact and have acquired some fancy kills with the help of the cube.

The cube, where ever it stops at for a brief time, creates a field around it. When players enter this field or zone, there is close to zero gravity inside leading the player to jump up to a great height and also receive no fall damage what so ever.

The cube can also be seen leaving prints of mysterious rune-like symbols on the ground where it halted, leaks have speculated that these are clues to the next season's theme and that there will be seven runes in total before the cube stops.

Every fan of Fortnite Battle Royale is keeping a close watch as to where the cube is going, what the cube is doing and what the end game to all this is. But since the epic game is silent to all the badgering of doubts, speculations and theories of the fans, we'll just have to wait for them to roll it out to us as season 5 ends and season 6 unfolds.