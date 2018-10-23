Fortnite Battle Royale: V6.20 and Fortnitemares

Upcoming 6.20 update.

Expected tomorrow, the new Fortnite update comes packed with a lot of expected tweaks and changes to the game. This update is a major game-changing update that is said to bring in the map and game changes for the Halloween festival and more.

The confirmed news is that epic games have decided to run a mock test on the glider redeploying. Don't get confused, this just means that the already existing gameplay that we have all seen in the old soaring 50's game mode is going to be introduced into all the game modes soon.

Epic Games have announced that when the v6.20 patch is released, for a week glider redeployment will be active in all game modes and post week analysis will determine their mindset on this new system if anything has to be tweaked or vaulted.

In epic's own words,

" In the v6.20 update, we’ll be adding the glider re-deploy mechanic from Soaring 50’s into all game modes. You’ll be able to hop into a Solo, Duo or Squad match as per usual, but now you will be able to re-deploy your glider when you are at least three stories high. We’re testing how providing a singular mobility mechanic that all players can use will affect regular gameplay. We’re planning to run this for a week. Drop in, try it out, let us know what you think! "

Also, Fortnitemares starts tomorrow according to a recent update from epic games on Twitter. Epic games' team has been releasing teasers and poems in-game and on Twitter about this event for the past week and has really riled up all the players.

But not giving many details, we can only assume from the poems that we need to be ready to witness some major live changes as we play during this fortnitemare event.