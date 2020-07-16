Fortnite: Benjyfishy finds his mom in the ‘Mongraal cup’ tournament, and his reaction is hilarious!

Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 3 has seen a sudden rise in the number of competitive tournaments that Epic hosts. The tournaments have been well received by fans, and thousands of players are coming forward to take part in them.

The Mongraal Cup was a Solo only tournament conducted earlier this month. The tournament was held in Europe, and saw more than 500,000 registrations.

Credit: epicgames.com

The tournament was hosted and administered by Kyle Jackson, aka Mongraal. He's a popular Fortnite streamer with more than 3 million followers on YouTube. The Mongraal Cup was a Solo only tournament with prizes worth $10,000, and was divided into two rounds. Only the top 1000 from the first round moved to the second round.

With such a high number of participants, it was entirely possible for people to run into somebody they know in real life. That is exactly what happened with Benjyfishy, another popular Fortnite streamer who plays competitively for the NRG Fortnite team.

Fortnite: Benjyfishy eliminates his mom in Mongraal Cup

The Mongraal Cup was live-streamed on Twitch, and was recorded by various streamers who participated. Benjyfishy, as he went around killing opponents quickly, saw his mom, and promptly eliminated her within seconds. However, he didn't realize this until her name popped up.

Credit: youtube.com

You can watch the entire incident below. It was originally posted by Fortnite Kid on YouTube:

Advertisement

Benjy Fish's mother, Anne Fish, is a popular Esports mentor. She also has a YouTube channel where she posts general Esports related content and has more than 67 thousand followers.

You can watch some of her Fortnite highlights in the video below. It was posted by Braxle on YouTube:

Regardless, her son's tournament did not go as he wanted it to. He later got eliminated by the eventual winner Rezon ay, who won the $3000 prize.

Overall, The Mongraal Cup was a raging success, and saw a large number of highly skilled players participating. The tournament was also well received by fans on Twitter and other social media channels.

MONGRAAL CUP STANDINGS



1st @rezonay_

2nd @seanvpx

3rd @Endretta



Thank you everyone who participated and streamed the cup, also big thanks to epic for letting me host, I love you guys ♥️🥺 — code mongraal #ad 🍀 (@Mongraal) July 14, 2020

You can watch the video of Rezon Ay eliminating Benjifishy below. Galaxy Clips originally posted it on YouTube: