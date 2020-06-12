Fortnite: Most underrated landing spots in Chapter 2

An essential part of determining whether you win a game of Fortnite is choosing where to drop.

Here is a list of the best landing spots in Fortnite that guarantee premium loot and easy rotations.

Best landing spots in Fortnite - Top 3 list (Image Credits: HarryNinetyFour)

Let's face it, Salty Springs is perhaps one of the worst landing spots in Fortnite, and is still plagued by a swarm of players dropping in every single game.

Most of these players are eliminated right off the bat, unless they either get lucky or are exceptionally good at the game.

But that isn't that case with everybody, since Fortnite is heavily RNG-based. Choosing a balanced landing spot in Fortnite is paramount in determining whether you win or lose the game. With that in mind, here are the Top 3 best landing spots in Fortnite you can land at without worrying, and walk out loaded with everything you need.

3) The castle behind Sweaty Sands

Castle highlighted on the Fortnite map.

Here is something you were probably not expecting; the highlighted area on the map has a whopping total of 15 chests spawns, making it one of the best landing spots in Fortnite. The tiny castle holds enough loot for solo or duo games.

In order to swiftly loot the place, start off by landing on the highest point of the castle where you will find your first chest, drop down and loot the rest of the corners to equip yourself.

Additionally, you can also find a Henchman base nearby, just right of Sweaty Sands, approximately 500 meters away from the castle. The base houses a helicopter and premium faction chest loot that can grant both rare weapons (Heavy snipers, burst SMG etc) and XP.

2) Camp COD

Located just behind Misty Meadows, Camp COD is one of the best landing spots in Fortnite.

This isolated island located on the far southeast corner of the Fortnite map has been a popular choice among players who prefer low-key landing spots.

In a casual game of Fortnite, it is highly unlikely to be congested when landing at Camp COD. The spot holds over 15 chests, along with a horde of fishing spots nearby. Towards the docking area, you can find boats to make a swift escape after gathering your loot.

1) Retail Row

Retail remains to be one of the few remaining OG spots in the Fortnite map. (Image Credits: Gamepedia)

For starters, Retail has been free of Zombies for a long time now.

Claiming its spot at #1 on the best landing spots in Fortnite, Retail Row remains to be one the only few OG spots left in the map.

With a horde of chest spawns all around, and little to no competition, this location tends to be one of the most underrated spots in the Fortnite map. (add to that a pinch of nostalgia for the OG's)

However, while it remains to be one the best spots to gather loot, rotating from the said area could get slightly tricky at times. Remember to reserve a slot for crashpads or grab a boat/helicopter to avoid being taken out by the storm.