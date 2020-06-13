Fortnite: Best weapons that cannot be countered

A list of weapons that almost guarantee that odds are turned in your favor.

Knowing which weapon to pick while selecting your loadout is paramount in Fortnite.

Fortnite Heavy Sniper Rifles (Image Credits:Fortnite Intel)

Although there are a lot of dynamic variables at play when playing Fortnite, one aspect that cannot be argued with is the weaponry at your disposal.

Players in Fortnite are allowed to carry a total of 5 weapons/items at a time. It goes without saying that how you handle this will play a major part in determining whether you win or not. In order to select a good loadout, be subjective with your choices and select weapons that match your style of play.

With that in mind, here are three weapons in Fortnite that are almost guaranteed to shred through anything, and most likely send your opponent back to the lobby.

Brutus Minigun

Brutus doing what he does best. (Image Credits: Millenium -us.org)

Range: Close to Medium

Clips: No reload

Location: Grotto

Before we get into the specifics, know this — it takes quite a bit of work to get your hands on this weapon, and it's undoubtedly worth it.

The Brutus Minigun can be found at a popular Shadow location 'The Grotto' in Fortnite. In order to retrieve this shredding machine, players will have to zero in on Brutus and eliminate him. Brutus' Minigun also has the highest damage output, in comparison to other guns in the game. The downtime on it is also shorter than the normal 'Henchmen' miniguns, almost making it impossible for your target to escape once locked on.

Midas Drumgun

Midas in Fortnite with his trusty Drumgun (Image credits: Millenium.us.org)

Range Close to Medium

Clips: 50

Location: The Agency

8 out of 10 times, if a player is well-versed with the game and knows how to effectively use this gun, they are guaranteed to walk out of the fight a winner.

In order to lay your hands on the Drumgun, you'd have to defeat the Midas at the 'Agency', which is also a central point in the Fortnite map. There is, however, a major caveat — the 'Agency' is essentially one of the most contested spots in the map. On top of that, you also have to defeat a horde of henchmen guarding the place.

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Range: Long

Clip: 1

Location: Henchmen base/Faction chests.

At the moment, you can find this heavy hitter at any henchmen base. We've attached a map to help you locate these bad boys in a jiffy.

Heavy Sniper locations in the Fortnite map (Image Credits: Fortnite Boards)

When it comes to long range fights (100+ meters), nothing beats the heavy. Equipped with one shot capabilities, (375 damage headshots), these snipers make for a perfect fit if you are trying to avoid close range/shotgun fights.

Not only are they capable of 'one-tap-eliminations', the heavy sniper rifle can also break through any object in the game with one hit, making it a quintessential weapon to surprise your opponents by heavying into their boxes.