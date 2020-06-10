Fortnite: Bugha gives verdict on controllers vs KBM debate

One of the longest running debates in the community, controllers vs KBM has now elicited reactions from pros as well.

More significantly, the curve shows most winning percentages are players using controllers.

Reigning Fortnite World champion Bugha recently elucidated how easy it can be to play with controllers. Several other pro's have also reacted to this debate in the past. Tfue, for example, kept saying on several occasions that in the future Fortnite would be the game of a controller player.

Althought, the aim-assist in Fortnite is marginally limited when compared to other games, it doesn't make it fair for keyboard and mouse players. This fact is specially highlighted during cash cups or tournaments.

Bugha's verdict on the Fortnite controller vs KBM debate

"Controller is so simple, man," exclaimed Bugha with relative despondence. He had to offer some motivational truth to his younger fans too.

"Guys, you ought to smile if you're 15 or 16 right now."

The conversation quickly returned to the fiercest debate in Fortnite. Controllers over the keyboard and mouse do have the edge. Bugha further stated,

"You don't have to worry that much about your aim. You don't have to think about using a cursor or a mouse pad. You can even have perfect motion."

Validation from a professional such as Bugha highlights why so many players are angry with controller users. Statistics have shown that controller users are on the rise, when it comes to competitive Fortnite. More significantly, the curve shows most winning percentages are players using controllers. In a competitive game, this seems unfair and quite polarizing.

For now, the best we can do is hope that there will be a solution to the ongoing debate. Otherwise, the debate between Controller and KBM will continue to divide the Fortnite community.