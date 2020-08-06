Fortnite cars: How to turn on the radio, list of songs, and other details for PS4, PC & Xbox

The Fortnite cars update has finally arrived, much to the delight of Fortnite fans across the globe. Delayed for several weeks, fans were left eagerly awaiting its official launch and Epic ensured that with the V13.40 update, no one was left disappointed.

Apart from driveable cars, Fortnite also added another super cool feature - Radio stations!

Theses stations play popular songs from renowned artists and fans are freaking out at the prospect of listening to their favourite artists in-game.

the beat box fortnite radio station is the best thing ever added to the game — PWR aftr (@aftrbrrnr) August 5, 2020

The Fortnite cars update has a comprehensive list of songs.The radio stations in Fortnite are four in number- Beat Box, Power Play, Radio Yonder and Party Royale. The lattermost plays only Fortnite-themed music, while a wide range of artists can be found on the other 3 channels.

Here's all that we know about the Fortnite radio stations.

How to turn on the Fortnite radio on PS4

To turn on the radio on PS4, one simply needs to press the Triangle button.

Upon activation, you need to press "X" to switch between radio stations.

Once behind the wheels of your chosen vehicle, button prompts will appear on screen telling you exactly how to control the radio.

How to turn on the Fortnite radio on Xbox

Similar to the PS4, button prompts will guide you on how to control the radio.

To turn on the radio on Xbox, you need to press "Y".

To switch between radio stations, you need to press "A".

How to turn on the Fortnite radio on PC

To turn on the radio on PC, you need to press the "C" button.

To switch between radio stations, pressing "R" will help you choose your particular song.

List of Fortnite radio songs

There are many options to choose from on the Fortnite radio stations with artists such as The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, PSY and others, all making an appearance on the Fortnite radio stations.

Power Play Radio Station

The Power Play Fortnite radio songs list (Image Credits: Fortnite Battle Royale News, Twitter)

Beat Box Radio Station

The Beat Box Fortnite radio songs list (Image Credits: Fortnite Battle Royale News, Twitter)

Radio Yonder Radio Station

Featuring songs also included in Rocket League, the Radio Yonder station plays non-copyrighted music, including Monstercat:

Turn it up! We're part of the @FortniteGame #FortniteJoyRide update in a huge way with in-car ‘Radio Yonder featuring Monstercat' in Battle Royale mode with 20 songs available now!



🎧 Playlist: https://t.co/04RyHN5lk7 pic.twitter.com/m7jXBrw0Bc — Monstercat (@Monstercat) August 5, 2020

The list of songs in Radio Yonder are:

Slushii - Dreaming Of You

Dion Timmer Feat. Micah Martin - Internet Boy

Throttle - For Me

Summer Was Fun - Pick Up The Phone

Jay Cosmic - Ocean Eyes

Grant Feat. Juneau - Color

Koven - Gold

Feint Feat. Laura Brehm - We Won't Be Alone

Dirtyphonics & Sullivan King - Sight Of Your Soul

Pegboard Nerds & Quiet Disorder - Go Berzerk

Muzzy Feat. Sullivan King - In The Night

Slushii - Luv U Need U

Notaker - Shimmer

Summer Was Fun - My Dear

Tails & Juelz - Cobra

CloudNone - Blue To Blue

Dion Timmer - Shiawase

Habstrakt - The One

Muzzy & Koven & Feint - Worth The Lie

Bad Computer Feat. Skyelle - Silhouette

Soon after its release, radio stations were disabled for a brief period of time, but Fortnite seems to have fixed the issue and radio stations should now be available in game for you to access!

And we're back on air. The radio has been repaired on all platforms, turn up the beat and get back on the road! 🚗 pic.twitter.com/UyTXGaQ0QU — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 6, 2020

Check out the Fortnite radio songs in-game in the video below: