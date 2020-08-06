Fortnite cars: How to turn on the radio, list of songs, and other details for PS4, PC & Xbox

The Fortnite cars update has finally arrived, much to the delight of Fortnite fans across the globe. Delayed for several weeks, fans were left eagerly awaiting its official launch and Epic ensured that with the V13.40 update, no one was left disappointed.
Apart from driveable cars, Fortnite also added another super cool feature - Radio stations!
Theses stations play popular songs from renowned artists and fans are freaking out at the prospect of listening to their favourite artists in-game.
The Fortnite cars update has a comprehensive list of songs.The radio stations in Fortnite are four in number- Beat Box, Power Play, Radio Yonder and Party Royale. The lattermost plays only Fortnite-themed music, while a wide range of artists can be found on the other 3 channels.
Here's all that we know about the Fortnite radio stations.
How to turn on the Fortnite radio on PS4
To turn on the radio on PS4, one simply needs to press the Triangle button.
Upon activation, you need to press "X" to switch between radio stations.
Once behind the wheels of your chosen vehicle, button prompts will appear on screen telling you exactly how to control the radio.
How to turn on the Fortnite radio on Xbox
Similar to the PS4, button prompts will guide you on how to control the radio.
To turn on the radio on Xbox, you need to press "Y".
To switch between radio stations, you need to press "A".
How to turn on the Fortnite radio on PC
To turn on the radio on PC, you need to press the "C" button.
To switch between radio stations, pressing "R" will help you choose your particular song.
List of Fortnite radio songs
There are many options to choose from on the Fortnite radio stations with artists such as The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, PSY and others, all making an appearance on the Fortnite radio stations.
Power Play Radio Station
Beat Box Radio Station
Radio Yonder Radio Station
Featuring songs also included in Rocket League, the Radio Yonder station plays non-copyrighted music, including Monstercat:
The list of songs in Radio Yonder are:
- Slushii - Dreaming Of You
- Dion Timmer Feat. Micah Martin - Internet Boy
- Throttle - For Me
- Summer Was Fun - Pick Up The Phone
- Jay Cosmic - Ocean Eyes
- Grant Feat. Juneau - Color
- Koven - Gold
- Feint Feat. Laura Brehm - We Won't Be Alone
- Dirtyphonics & Sullivan King - Sight Of Your Soul
- Pegboard Nerds & Quiet Disorder - Go Berzerk
- Muzzy Feat. Sullivan King - In The Night
- Slushii - Luv U Need U
- Notaker - Shimmer
- Summer Was Fun - My Dear
- Tails & Juelz - Cobra
- CloudNone - Blue To Blue
- Dion Timmer - Shiawase
- Habstrakt - The One
- Muzzy & Koven & Feint - Worth The Lie
- Bad Computer Feat. Skyelle - Silhouette
Soon after its release, radio stations were disabled for a brief period of time, but Fortnite seems to have fixed the issue and radio stations should now be available in game for you to access!
Check out the Fortnite radio songs in-game in the video below:
Published 06 Aug 2020, 20:32 IST