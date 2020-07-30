The Fortnite Week Seven challenges have dropped and players are on the hunt for a set of floating rings hidden in the Weeping Woods. The challenge tasks Fortnite players with finding five of these rings, something that will require a bit of leg work in order to accomplish.

Fortnite Weeping Woods location guide

Its not hats its — aquaman (@FortniteGlicher) July 22, 2020

Weeping Woods is a location that tends to lack a lot of the attention that other locations get. That is because, although the location has abundant materials, it is not as good for weapons and other loot compared to the more common locations. Nevertheless, with this challenge released Fortnite players can expect a slight increase in the location’s population, something that will stretch the locations already modest loot pool somewhat thin.

If your goal is to win the location then you’ll almost certainly want to land near the house in the center where you can quicky find a chest in order to gear up and position yourself as the strongest figure in the area. Identify where the other loot locations are in order to estimate where future threats will come from before moving out to eliminate other players before completing the challenge.

Don’t forget to gather resources

Where to collect Floating Rings at Weeping Woods in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 3 https://t.co/EkPDNxWBLW — Fortnite Boards (@FortniteBoards) July 30, 2020

Weeping Woods, as its name suggests, is abundant in wood. Make sure to take a moment to hit a few trees in order to make sure you have the edge when it comes to building and fighting in this location.

Once you win the area, that wood will also allow you to easily climb to the top of the forest and find the floating rings you need, only now without the risk of being attacked when you do so. Simply walk over to the five rings floating above the trees and complete the challenge.

Once this challenge is completed, you will earn a sizable amount of XP for your Fortnite Battle Pass, helping you to earn any rewards you want to unlock.