Fortnite Challenges: Fortnitemares Part 1 To 4!

Fortnitemare challenges and event.

It's Halloween season and of course, we should expect something from epic games' Fortnite Battle Royale! And obviously it has to be in the form of some challenges and they are bound to be giving us out some exclusive Halloween themed cosmetics as a reward! Just as we envisioned, fortnite has in store, four sets of challenges and on completion of each set of challenges, the player is rewarded with a different cosmetic item to use in the game.

Also keep in mind, that these challenges are limited time and will be removed from the challenges bar once the Halloween season is over, so get in the game and complete this swiftly if you want to grab those cosmetics absolutely free.

Now let's see the list of challenges. These are divided into four parts, so let's go likewise.

Fortnitemares challenges part 1:

• Destroy 200 cube monsters. [ 500 experience points]

• Deal 5000 damage to Cube monsters with pistols or Assault Rifles. [ 500 experience points]

• Visit a corrupted area in 7 different matches. [ 500 experience points]

• Dance in front of 5 different gargoyles. [ 500 experience points]

On completing this first part, the players are rewarded with a fiery emoticon.

Fortnitemares challenges part 2:

• Destroy 150 cube fiends. [ 500 experience points]

• Deal 5000 damage to cube monsters with shotguns or SMGs. [ 500 experience points]

• Eliminate 3 opponents in any corrupted area. [ 500 experience points]

• Destroy a ghost decoration in any 7 different named locations. [ 500 experience points]

On completing this set of challenges, players are rewarded with a Dead fire spray.

Fortnitemares challenges part 3:

• Destroy 25 cube brutes. [ 500 experience points]

• Deal damage with explosive weapons to cube monsters. [ 500 experience points]

• Search 7 chests in corrupter areas. [ 500 experience points]

• Stage 1: Visit wailing woods. [ 500 experience points]

On completing this set of challenges, players are rewarded with a Virulant Flames Contrail.

Fortnitemares challenges part 4:

• Destroy 10 Elite cube monsters. [ 500 experience points]

• Deal 2500 damage to cube fragments. [ 500 experience points]

• Deal 1000 damage to cube monsters in a single game. [ 500 experience points]

• Visit 4 different corrupted areas in a single game. [ 500 experience points]

• Destroy 3 cube fragments. [ 500 experience points]

• Complete 14 fortnitemares challenges. [ 500 experience points]

On completing this set of challenges, players are rewarded with a dark engine glider.