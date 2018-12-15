Fortnite News: New leak showcases Season 7 Week 3 challenges

Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite

What's the story?

Despite the recent action by Epic Games regarding leaks, dataminers have once again released content that showcases Fortnite Season 7's challenges for week 3, before its official release on 20 December 2018.

LEAK - Fortnite Season 7, Week 3 Challenges | How to Complete:https://t.co/XyL7rM2KPb — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBattle) December 14, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Fortnite: Battle Royale's weekly challenges are updated every week, with each new set introducing a new set of quests that players must complete for Battle Stars. These stars could later be redeemed for exciting rewards.

With the huge popularity of the game, several leaks surface that outline new features in the game days, at times months, before the official release by the company. Recently, Epic Games' legal action threat against a source of the leaks forced it to shut its operations.

Despite the looming threat, dataminers have once again leaked Season 7 Week 3's challenges.

The heart of the matter

The challenges according to the leak are outlined below:

Free Pass Challenges

Ride a Zipline in different matches (5) - 5 Battle Stars

Stage 1: Land at Lonely Ridge - 5 Battle Stars

Legendary weapon eliminations (2 - Hard) - 10 Battle Stars

Battle Pass Challenges

Deal damage with pistols to opponents (500) - 5 Battle Stars

Ring the doorbell of a house with an opponent inside in different matches (3) - 5 Battle Stars

SMG eliminations (3 - Hard) - 10 Battle Stars

Pistol eliminations (3 - Hard) - 10 Battle Stars

Most of the Battle Pass Challenges this week focus on eliminations while the Free Pass Challenges have a good mix of exploration and eliminations.

The Free Pass Challenges are available for everyone who plays the game while the Battle Pass Challenges are exclusive to the owners of the Battle Pass, which could be acquired for 950 V-Bucks.

What's next?

As always with any leak, one should take these challenges with a pinch of salt as the company behind the franchise could introduce tweaks before the challenges go live next week.

Season 7 Week 3 challenges will be officially revealed by Epic Games on 20 December 2018.

