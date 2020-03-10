Fortnite Champion Series March 2020: Everything you need to know

Fornite Champion Series for the year 2020 begins on 20th March.

The Fortnite Champion series for the year 2020 has been announced just yesterday. This article covers everything you will need to know from how to participate, to when doing the games begin.

Fortnite’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video yesterday which details FNCS is making it’s a comeback this March. This has sent a wave of excitement among the competitive players who have been seeing quite a drought in the competitive gaming scene in Fortnite. For the longest time, Fortnite hasn’t had an actual tournament where the pro’s from all over the community match up against one another for a significant prize.Fortnite Champion Series, Chapter 2, Season 2 Date & Info:

FNCS begins on the 20th of March 2020. The event will play out in will be Duos only. There will be different tournament tracks for each platform which means that Players who are on the same platforms can only queue up for the games i.e. Console, PC and Nintendo, etc. will have their own separate tournaments. In order to be eligible for the game, however, you will have to reach at least Champion divisions in Arena playlists, which sit at around 6500 hype points. This applies to both the players i.e. both players from a duo need to be in the champion division in order to qualify.

One thing to keep in mind is that with each season your hype points in Arena also reset, which would mean your points from Season 1, Chapter 2 will not be counted in Season 2. You need to build up your hype points from the start of each season after they have been refreshed.

Here is what the official blog post at Epic games read about the upcoming FNCS:

Calling all Agents! It’s time to find your Duos partner. The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) returns on March 20, and is open to eligible Duos players who have each reached Champion League in Arena and enabled 2FA on their accounts. To warm up your skills, the action kicks off with a training simulation that runs from March 13 -- March 15.

In this season of FNCS, there will be two tournament tracks: one for players on PC, and one for players on console and mobile. Each track will have equal prizing and their own champions. Keep in mind, and this is mission critical, your Duos partner needs to be in the same platform group. This means that PC players cannot partner with console and mobile players.

During FNCS, each week’s event will send the top scoring Duos players per server region through to the Season Finals. They will be joined by the highest ranked Duos players on the overall Series Leaderboard across the entire season. Full official rules can be found within this intel here.

In addition to the new Season, expect to hear more from us soon on our evolving 2020 competitive roadmap.

See you on the Battle Bus,

The Fortnite Competitive Team

With each passing year, we continue to see the bar been set even higher than the last time in Fortnite’s competitive scene.

Players like Bugha, the Fortnite world cup champion, Mongraal who is known for his flashy builds and aggressive gameplay style and the folks over at Faze are all prime examples of Fortnite’s ever evolving playstyle which is so unique in itself that it has managed to keep the game alive and smashing through obstacles one at a time.

The Fortnite competitive scene has made itself quite scarce in the recent times, which had a very negative impact on the game itself.

Many organizations that had signed Fortnite players were pulling their contracts back on the accounts of the game slowly fading away. This would also mean that many players who have either quit due to lack of a competitive scene in the game may also come back to participate in the tournament.

A training simulation is also making its way into Fortnite just before the beginning of the new season to help players train for competitive events and improve their game sense in general. In a nutshell, the time to sweep dust off your keyboard has come, the time to prove show the world what you’ve been showing off to your friends in creative servers. The time to partner up with your friend and be an ultimate sweat and make your way into the FNCS event for a chance to win exciting rewards, exclusive gifts from Epic and much more!