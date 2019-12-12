Did Chapter 2 save Fortnite's receding player base?

Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 is soon to be two months old. The game has been in a state that the community would have never expected it to be. Players have lakes to swim in, fish to catch, and can drive their speed boat all over the map (Yes, on land too!) Here's how the changes in Chapter 2 might have saved Fortnite from going downhill according to multiple sources including google trends.

The core mechanics of the game remain unchanged and players still jump off the battle bus onto an island where they are supposed to be the last surviving player amongst 99 others. They will have to build to protect themselves and keep moving ahead to stay away from the storm. However, the new maps and additional activities in the game seem more exciting than ever!

1) Chapter 2: The great refresh

Speed boat is the only mobility available in-game so far.

The visual additions to the game in Chapter 2 offers a lot more to explore as opposed to the previous Chapter. The game might have gone back in time in terms of mobility, nevertheless, fans could expect more vehicles to rotate around the map in upcoming seasons.

2) Weapons? You got them all and some more!

From grey-pump to golden spas, Fortnite Chapter 2 has it all.

Shotguns could easily be one of the most used guns in Fortnite. With Chapter 2, it might just be the first time we have every shottie in Fortnite to ever exist, available in-game except for in-game combat. From Spas to Tac, the game has it all. The new weapon sounds, the look and feel of the weapons, the thrill of learning new ways to use them have all helped pique the curiosity of players.

3) New or old, you gotta restart

From fishing to running around in a speedboat, things are exciting!

Everyone including seasoned players with a great understanding of the game and newbies who are just getting started will have to start afresh regardless of their "hours played" in Chapter 2 of Fortnite. Dropping into a completely new Island, with weapons that now function differently and much more, many are yet to explore the game. This puts everyone in a fair field to play.

In a nutshell, Chapter 2 has been the saving grace that Fortnite, indeed. With the game stooping to an all-time low during its Seasons 9 and 10, the community was asking for a change and they got one. This is one of the reasons why Chapter 2 is booming with players from the OG days to those who haven't tried the game dropping in to get a piece of the billion-dollar game.