Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2: First Teaser and leaked phone number mystery

Image credit: FlakesPower/EpicGames

The first season of Chapter 2 is finally coming to an end, something that most folks are not sad about. The season has been brutally long, lasting over 100+ days with bare minimum updates and game-breaking glitches along the way. The community has been waiting for the upcoming season while also holding their excitement with all their might.

Amongst all the waiting, Fortnite has finally let us in on a little teaser that hints what we might get to see in the next season. Before jumping into theories, here is an image that surfaced across a metro station.

The color scheme is a very subtle Black and gold which is unlike any other teaser trailer we have seen. The poster also features an imprint of what seems to be from someone's palm. The handprint itself is golden. There are a set of numbers as well which can be spotted at the bottom of the image which probably holds another horde of mystery for its excited Fortnite fanbase.

It was pretty obvious that people would try and make sense of the number. This led to a YouTuber who goes by the name FlakesPower calling the number mentioned in the poster. He discovered that was a pre-recorded message that would play when the number is called.

Primeiro teaser da segunda temporada do capitulo 2! Ele está sendo transmitido nesse exato momento nas estações de metro em São Paulo! Quando você liga pro numero da tela, essa mensagem é tocada: pic.twitter.com/7lVmoFyOG5 — Flakes (@FlakesPower) February 16, 2020

Here is what the translates to roughly:

"Yes sir, the Agents were called. Card to Access the safe purchased.”

FireMonkey, a popular data miner has also bought to the community's attention a few audio strings in the past that were related to the opening screen for Chapter 2: Season 1, which reads:

[Security encryption M7 authenticated]

The Containment Field has stabilized; the Bridge is intact.

The Seven succeeded. Our manipulations averted disaster.

The Zero Point is ours, and the Plan can continue.

[Recalculating Loop shift]

[Initiating Sub Loop text transmission]

[redirecting, received]

Surprising is the sheer volume of Matter resolved around the Bridge.

Extensive Charting and Analysis are required.

Our best [redacted: D4] Team has been scrambled and inserted.

We expect resistance. And similar embedded Agents.

We’ve been as quiet as possible, but the gaze of others may now be turned toward Zero.

A whole new world awaits.

There isn't any official information from Epic at the moment. However, as the next season approaches closer we are more likely to see teasers coming our way pretty soon.

Stay tuned for more on Season 2, Chapter 2 of Fortnite!