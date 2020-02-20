Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 | Top Secret Launch Trailer - New Agents Skins and more

Season 2 is knocking on the door

The trailer for the much-awaited update for Fortnite Season 2 has released and the downtime has begun for the release of the next season update of Fortnite.

The game will go through a bunch of changes and a lot of new things will be seen after the update. The new season will also include 135 new levels or tiers that will be attainable by playing the game.

The Island has been taken over by covert operatives - members of Ghost and Shadow. Will you join the fight? pic.twitter.com/dmUiUyxWM2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 20, 2020

Special Agents

There are a lot of new agents that will be released with this update of the game. Some of them were leaked in the trailer, which can be viewed below.

The new agents are:-

Meowsicles

Midas

Maya

Also the special agent Maya is going to be a full customizable skin

Full Customization Skin!

Via me & @xkleinmikex pic.twitter.com/LcCObCkR5A — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

Every Customization of this skin! pic.twitter.com/SLojKNDJVh — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

The Season 2 - Chapter 2 Battle Pass

The Battle Pass image leaked, via Hypex

From the leaked picture, we can tell what all skins are going to be a part of the battle pass this season along with some other cosmetic items. Here are some of the skins we know for sure are coming this season! Other skins which were leaked through this battle bass image that will be later available in season 2 of the game are:-

Deadpool

Gold Boss Leader

Top Thug

Agent Skins

007 Banana

These are just a fragment of the total number of skins and other stuff that is going to be added to the game.

One of the major changes of the update was the map. There are some assets that are implemented into the map of the game to make it better.

There are also a lot more skins that have been added to Fortnite other than the ones mentioned above.

New pickaxes are also coming to the game

The beloved suppressed AR is also back in the game and is going to be available in multiple variants.

There also have been leaks of new vehicles in the game which can also be seen in the trailer.

New Vehicle ?

Via me & @xkleinmikex pic.twitter.com/A71kH0HVQR — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

A new item which works like a bush is also one of the things which was leaked.

New Item! (works like the bush)

Via me & @xkleinmikex pic.twitter.com/aAwjIk5UhP — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

A new glider is has also been leaked

F I S H

G L I D E R pic.twitter.com/xS1tpfCOLB — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

A new Point of Interest which also has a helipad will be a part of the Seson 2 update.