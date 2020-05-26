Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Leaks: Final Doomsday leaks, event countdown & v12.61 update
- A number of new features have been introduced in the latest Fortnite patch and they are sure to make the gamers' experience more enriching.
- Fortnite patch v12.61 is up and running after the server downtime culminated.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is just around the corner and the downtime for patch v12.61 just came to a halt. The servers are back up and everyone is excited about the new Doomsday event that is just 11 hours away. We have the final leaks about the Doomsday event from various Fortnite data-miners and they got some cool interesting details about the Event.
Doomsday Event is one of the most speculated topics right now and everyone has their theories. Can that old island be coming back into the game or is the whole map going to be flooded? We have to wait to find out.
Apart from that, many new things were also unveiled in patch v12.61. Some of those are:
Agency Visuals updates in Fortnite
There have been various updates on the textures of the Agency. The Agency is supposed to be the hub of next Doomsday Event in Fortnite. There have been some changes to the Doomsday Device as well.
The hatch in the waters of this POI also features an opening code and it can all be a part of Midas’ Master plan.
New outfits and cosmetics
This patch also brought outfits like Cyclo and a back bling called Windshear clock in the same with the addition of Drake’s exclusive emote into the game, which is called 'Tootsie Slide'.
Storm breaking and the Agency sounds
VastBlast, a famous Fortnite data miner got hold of these audio samples of the Agency and the storm colliding. It would be really interesting to see how these sounds would be used in the event.
Underwater animation updates
There have been a few animation tweaks for the underwater swimming animations in the game. After the Travis Scott event in the game, this new event calls for some underwater action as well.
Maya's new customized styles added to the game
After the glider improvements last week, Maya got her backpack and pick-axe updated in the patch.