Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Leaks: Final Doomsday leaks, event countdown & v12.61 update

New Doomsday Loading Screen (Image Credit: VastBlast)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is just around the corner and the downtime for patch v12.61 just came to a halt. The servers are back up and everyone is excited about the new Doomsday event that is just 11 hours away. We have the final leaks about the Doomsday event from various Fortnite data-miners and they got some cool interesting details about the Event.

Doomsday Event is one of the most speculated topics right now and everyone has their theories. Can that old island be coming back into the game or is the whole map going to be flooded? We have to wait to find out.

Apart from that, many new things were also unveiled in patch v12.61. Some of those are:

Agency Visuals updates in Fortnite

There have been various updates on the textures of the Agency. The Agency is supposed to be the hub of next Doomsday Event in Fortnite. There have been some changes to the Doomsday Device as well.

A tentacle of the doomsday Device got upgraded! pic.twitter.com/HjtWwIHBxP — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 26, 2020

Agency got updated...



seems like something got added underneath it! pic.twitter.com/JZbnxMLqpY — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 26, 2020

The hatch in the waters of this POI also features an opening code and it can all be a part of Midas’ Master plan.

Event Spoiler



The Hatches will be opened during the Event!



FF_Hatch_Opening.uasset



📝: @FortTory pic.twitter.com/A2yUpx5vFQ — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) May 26, 2020

New outfits and cosmetics

This patch also brought outfits like Cyclo and a back bling called Windshear clock in the same with the addition of Drake’s exclusive emote into the game, which is called 'Tootsie Slide'.

V12.61 stuff ingame pic.twitter.com/LeZ8yZ6CXB — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & stuff (@Lucas7yoshi) May 26, 2020

New cosmetics pic.twitter.com/kigcEDXwVk — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 26, 2020

Storm breaking and the Agency sounds

VastBlast, a famous Fortnite data miner got hold of these audio samples of the Agency and the storm colliding. It would be really interesting to see how these sounds would be used in the event.

Underwater animation updates

There have been a few animation tweaks for the underwater swimming animations in the game. After the Travis Scott event in the game, this new event calls for some underwater action as well.

Maya's new customized styles added to the game

Maya related Cosmetics in-game (Image credit: FireMonkey)

After the glider improvements last week, Maya got her backpack and pick-axe updated in the patch.