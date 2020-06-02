Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Leaks: New Locations & Fire Damage

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Battle Pass concept (Image Credits:Trimix on YT)

Epic Games have a habit of foreshadowing future content in Fortnite events. Who could have imagined, a meteor that crashed on the Battle Royale island all the way back in Season 4 was only the icing on the cake.

The Fortnite narrative since then has come a long way and spawned a horde of interesting characters along with it.

To recap quickly the on-going storyline, Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 revolves around two enemy factions; Shadow & Ghost. Midas, the leader of Ghost is on the brink of losing the battle and has devised a plan to retake control over the island.

The doomsday clock which is currently ticking on your lobby screens and on Midas' desk is an indication of when the doomsday event is going to happen in Fortnite.

Elemental Damage coming to Fortnite

Among the most notable Fortnite events were 'Astronomical' which featured Travis Scott, a popular song artist. The event in itself as a huge success and amassed over 45 million people. However, many seem to have missed a massive hint during that event which indicates towards how a new and polished version of 'Fire' could be introduced in Fortnite Season 3.

Here are a few images to help you better understand the concept.

Objects catching fire can be observed all around the Fortnite event venue (Image Credits: Indian Gone Viral)

Travis Scott's Fortnite live event could have revealed a new in-game feature (Image Credits: PlayStationGrenade)

If that isn't enough proof, Fortnite seems to be already testing the concept in-game, and most of us have already witnessed items catch fire and eventually explode.

The gas stations and TNTina's oil barrels light up in flames prior to erupting.

Gas stations depict how the new feature might look (Image Credits: Fortnite Insider)

TNTina's Barrel (Image Credits: Forbes)

The introduction of this new mechanic will also force players to adapt a new gameplay startegy. Hinding inside of empty buildings and structures may not be as effective when your opponent can burn then down from the outside..

Underwater? Not for long.

A new Fortnite leak that originated from Tabor Hill, a popular Fortnite content creator that seems to have a ton of credence based on what we know about Fortnite Season 3 so far.

Fortnite leak suggest new POI's in Season 3 (Image Credits:Brite News)

The Fortnite leak suggests that the new season will start off with completely submerged POI's all around, with the exception of a rare few. Eventually the water levels around the map will start to drop and reveal new locations all around.