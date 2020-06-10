Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Leaks: The Agency demolition & v13.00 Update confirmed

Days before Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 release date, new leaks have emerged.

'The Agency' which is allegedly the epicenter of the Doomsday event can be seen with a giant hole in the center.

New Fortnite Season 3 leaks shows 'The Agency' in a state of chaos and destruction

After a series of delays, the Fortnite Doomsday event is now confirmed on the 15th of June.

While most players wait in anticipation for the upcoming live event, data leakers have yet again managed to lay their hands on the game files. This time around the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaks reveal the fate of 'The Agency' after the Doomsday live event.

Before we get into the freshly discovered Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaks, here is a quick recap of everything that has gone down so far.

The Doomsday live event in Fortnite is closely tied together with the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 release date.

Two days after the live event, we will see Fortnite transition into the new season. To say that the least 'The Device' will play a major role in the transition from the ongoing storyline to the a new one.

The live countdown timer on Midas' desk reads 5 days left for the live event. Based on multiple Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaks, the primary theme for the upcoming season will be based around a flood or rainstorm, you can read more on that here.

Fortnite leaks show a giant hole at the center of 'The Agency'

Coming from a popular data miner on Twitter, Armisto, these visuals show Midas' home with a massive hole towards the middle.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaks colorised version (Image Credits:u/I_am_Hacob)

Multiple theories and speculation suggest its most likely the result Doomsday device and its expanding powerfield. Others also believe that the hole in the earth is where 'The Device' currently rests, and will emerge from under once the event goes live.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 release date 'confirmed'

The Fortnite developers have been under fire ever since Chapter 2 due to lack of regular in-game updates.

Epic Games' team seem to taken a note of the complaint, and is preparing way ahead of time for Fortnite Season 3. Multiple client updates for Nintendo and iOS have already updated v13.00 (Season 3) for their device.

NOTE: The updates wont be live until Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 release date.

Another delay is highly unlikely as this tweet suggests.

Epic Games has finished V13.00, V13.10 and V13.20...



It looks like V13.10 doesn't have much... content. But V13.00 surely does have a lot, and V13.20 is getting more most probably :)



Please note that these will get configured due to bug fixes.



To the surprise of many, prior to Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 release date, Epic has already scheduled updates for the new season. To say that the developers do not want to take any chances would be an understatement.