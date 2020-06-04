Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 release date revealed 

Source: gfinityesports

Following a lot of delays in the release of Season 3, Fortnite's developers have made a statement about the release of the game's latest season.

But before you finally step into the next season of Fortnite, make sure to check out the ongoing Doomsday event which has been extended for two more weeks.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: The release date

Battle Pass Challenges have been added to the game before Season 3 commences. Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite, has now announced that Chapter 3 Season 3 would release on June 11, immediately after the Season 2 ends.

The new launch date for Chapter 2 - Season 3 is June 11.



The "Doomsday Event," officially called The Device, has been extended from May 30 to June 6. With Season 2 now lasting for two more weeks, the game's developers have promised a lot of new additions in the Fortnite game. In an official statement on their blog, Epic Games said:

We’re extending Chapter 2 - Season 2 of Fortnite beyond the original April 30 date. Our plan is to launch Chapter 2 - Season 3 on June 4. Before then, there’s lots of content coming in the current Season. We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve! For continued updates on the new Fortnite Season and other plans, we’ll keep you up to speed here and on our social channels. See you on the Island!

This is not the first time when the date of release of a new Fortnite season has been extended.

Last year, Season 1 of Chapter 2 saw an extension of two months. The season was extended from December 2019 to February 2020, with additions of events like Star Wars Episode IX and Harley Quinn crossover event to keep gamers engaged.