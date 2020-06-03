Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 map 'underwater' theme was hinted a long time ago through the loading screens.

For quite some time now, Epic Games has been pushing Fortnite to be more than just a simple Battle Royale label. The game involves a unique storyline each season, subtle hints for which are dropped carefully many seasons before.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Fortnite has outdone themselves in connecting with its player base on an emotional level, something not many Battle Royale titles have been able to achieve.

The story development with each Fortnite season makes you reason with the in-game characters, question their motives and compels you to speculate what's about to come next.

WATCH: Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 Storyline so far.

In the case of the ongoing Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2, which is nearing its conclusion on June 11th; wild Fortnite Season 3 leaks and theories have developed, all leading towards one common theme: Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 would incorporate an 'Underwater' theme.

However, what many of us might have mistaken for a simple season exclusive art/loading screen could have been hinting towards the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 map changes, theme and features. These theories were first discussed by a popular Fortnite Youtuber, PlayStationGrenade.

Going underwater was hinted in Fortnite a long time ago

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Leaks suggest underwater diving (Image Credits: Epic Games)

In the loading screen that features 'The Shark', a Shadow POI in Fortnite, a silhouette can be observed on the right hand corner.

Advertisement

The character can be seen wearing a scuba diver's outfit, giving credence to the Season 3 'underwater' theme talked about in multiple Fortnite leaks.

Dynamic Weather system to follow shortly after the Doomsday event?

Fortnite loading screen features rain and thunder - Could Fortnite Season 3 introduce new weather systems?

The Fortnite loading screen above hints about a theory that has gained a ton of traction ever since Midas' Doomsday device was revealed.

Dynamic weather system - Rain and thunderstorms could be all set to make their way into Fortnite Season 3.

Expanding on the Doomsday device in Fortnite and how it could affect the in-game weather, a Reddit user u/willambash devised a mockup of how the new weather system could look like in the game.

Fortnite dynamic weather concept (Image Credits: u/WilliamBash)

Based on what we already know, Midas' doomsday device would have an effect on the weather around the Battle Royale island. Strange clouds can already be observed around 'The Agency', the epicenter of Doomsday event, the outcome of which is something you would not want to miss.

The Doomsday live event in the game is scheduled to happen on 6th of June 2020.

Structures would catch fire, suggests Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaks

Structures catching fire in Fortnite is a theme that has been popularised by Tabor Hill, a well-known content creator in the game. Tabor recieved a list of Fortnite leaks from an anonymous source, who to his credit, has been proved right multiple times in the past.

Quoting his 'Anonymous' source, Tabor Hill mentioned:

"In Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 elemental fire damage would be introduced to Fortnite."

Many Fortnite leaks have indicated that an elemental damage system could feature in Fortnite Season 3

The Fortnite loading screen above is a pretty solid proof that Epic Games might have already hinted about this upcoming feature a long time ago.