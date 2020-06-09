Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 trailer teased during the loading screen

Fortnite players on both console and PC are being greeted by a new Fortnite teaser when loading their games.

While there isn't any confirmation from Epic Games yet, many believe it to be a potential clue for the upcoming season.

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

Multiple players have reported seeing a new Fortnite Season 3 teaser while loading Fortnite (Image Credits: Epic Games)

With endless delays plaguing Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 release, players are left with no choice but to get creative with whatever is currently available in the game.

One such instance which recently came to light is of a player who seems to have 'luckily' stumbled upon yet another Fortnite leak.

In a video posted by u/ShookPA on the Fortnite Reddit forum, he claims that while loading Fortnite, Shook was met with a strange black screen. At first, the player did not know what to make of it. However, what followed seconds later led him to believe that it could possibly be a teaser for the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3.

Here is the clip for you to watch.

You missed This “Teaser” (Fake Teaser) pic.twitter.com/BOuT4HaUtW — Sweazy - Fortnite leaks 👊🏽👊🏾👊🏿 (@Sweazyleaks) June 8, 2020

During the short 14 second clip, the loading screen quickly fades to black with what seems like static all over the screen. However, what associates the clip as an alleged Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leak is the audio that can be heard in the background.

Soon as the screen turns black, what sounds like ocean waves can be clearly heard in the background. Players have also argued that the sound is nothing but that of static, and that the Fortnite leak could just be a simple glitch after all.

Fornite Chapter 2, Season 3 teaser analysis

Advertisement

The initial community outlook towards Fortnite Season 3 leak was doubtful.

That was until a popular Fortnite Youtuber 'HappyPower' rolled out a video which featured the aforementioned teaser. He also urged his viewers to load up their games and check if they receive the same screen as show in the clip.

To the surprise of many, a horde of players both on console and PC seem to confirm the video, asserting that they were greeted in a similar fashion identical to the one featured in the original clip.

Multiple players seem to confirm the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaked teaser.

Enter caption

When is Season 3 of Fortnite coming out?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is all set to release on 17th June 2020. Multiple Fortnite data leakers have ascertained that another delay is highly unlikely, and both The Doomsday event in Fortnite and the new season should come out as scheduled.

Then again, knowing Epic Games, its best to take the info with a grain of salt.