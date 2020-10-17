Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: All you need to know about the Black Panther in-game item

Ever since the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 and the introduction of the Nexus Wars with Galactus as the main villain, the developers at Epic Games have been regular in releasing updates as well as interesting in-game items.

The latest item to drop in Fortnite is "Black Panther's Kinetic Armor." It also comes equipped with a potent ability that can be used in the Battle Royale.

How to find the Black Panther item in Fortnite?

At this moment, there are two ways by which players can get a hold of Black Panther's Kinetic Armor.

The first and arguably easiest way is to join Fortnite's Marvel Standoff LTM. In this mode filled with superpowers, there's no doubt that the much-coveted item will spawn sooner or later on the map.

The second and much more random opportunity to get Black Panther's Kinetic Armor is by heading over to one of the four Quinjet landing sites. As players know, these sites usually have multiple cargo drones flying overhead. There's a chance that any of these drones could be carrying Black Panther's Kinetic Armor. With four Quinjet landing spots, players have multiple chances of finding the item in a single game.

How to use Black Panther's Kinetic Armor in Fortnite?

Much like it does in the Marvel Universe. Black Panther's Kinetic Armor, upon triggering, soaks a massive amount of energy before a huge purple eruption emerges out of the player's character.

This ability has been named Black Panther's Kinetic Shockwave and is known to send enemies standing close by flying at tremendous speeds.

Advertisement

Along with this new item comes a new Fortnite weekly challenge involving it. The challenge requires players to knock a player back with Black Panther's Kinetic Shockwave before dealing damage to them.

This challenge doesn't require killing the enemy, which means that players don't need to rage at their party if someone takes away the kill. They will be awarded with a handsome sum of 50,000 Season XP as long as they manage to land a few shots on the enemy.