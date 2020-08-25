Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 leaks: Battle pass theme, Thor vs Jonesy and more

A new season in Fortnite is almost upon us. The storyline has come a long way from the Ghost and Shadow brawls, and from the looks of it, we may be heading towards a battle that could (once again) threaten the very existence of the battle royale map.

Although it could seem far-fetched at the moment, multiple leaks point towards an end-of-season live event, where Fortnite may meet a similar fate to the Black Hole event.

To top it all off, the Zero Point or Nexus is supposedly making its way back in-game, as various comic book pages, released as a part of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 teaser, now spell: N E X U S.

Speculations aside, data miners have found evidence that points towards two separate battle passes in the upcoming season. Understandably, the move is to ensure that the Marvel crossover doesn’t mix with the Fortnite storyline in a way that gets players to start rebelling against the former.

Dual battle passes may be up next

These 4 teasers were all added to Fortnite's website, and do y'all think they refer to battlepass skins?



- Heralds Alone Won’t Save Us > (Thor?)

- Technology Alone Won’t Save Us > (Iron Man?)

- Rage Alone Won’t Save Us > (Hulk?)

- Justice Alone Won’t Save Us > ? — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 24, 2020

To say that 'a lot' of superheroes are making their way into next season would be an understatement, given how the entire season seems to be revolving around Marvel characters. Tons of players have complained about how these 'crossovers' are starting to go overboard, and taking over elements that made Fortnite 'fun' in the first place.

these are strings that could relate to the new season



- Heralds Alone Won’t Save Us

- Technology Alone Won’t Save Us

- Rage Alone Won’t Save Us

- Justice Alone Won’t Save Us

- Gods or Goddesses Alone Won’t Save Us

- Chaos Alone Won’t Save Us — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 24, 2020

Leakers have suggested that two battle passes will be introduced at the very beginning of Season 4. One will feature the usual seasonal cosmetics, while the other one will be a Marvel exclusive, featuring all heroes in the tweet above.

However, most of this info is merely wild speculation at this point, and whether the information is accurate or not will only be known once the new season launches.

Simulation vs superheroes: How much longer can Thor endure?

If there is one thing evident from the comic book teasers, it's the fact that the Fortnite battle royale island is seeing something ominous.

The latest leaked pages revealed Thor trying to parley with Jonesy. However, Jones and others seem to have trouble understanding the words coming out of his mouth. As the narration progresses, we see Thor talk about how his 'memory' is fading, which all but confirms the theory about 'Fortnite' being a simulation of sorts.

new comic book pages! pic.twitter.com/5BoYz2dgcc — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 23, 2020

To find out where the story leads us, players will have to wait for the next comic book pages to drop.

Nexus and Zero Point: How does it fit into the storyline?

Before trying to figure how the Nexus fits into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, here is what Nexus or the Zero Point is according to Fortnite Fandom:

"Its widely believed to be an extremely dense singularity made from the same energy as the Rifts."

Put simply, the Zero Point is a massive energy source that has an 'anti-gravity' field around it.

The comic book page above illustrates Thor soaring on to the battle royale island to 'warn' its inhabitants about an unnamed danger headed their way. The entity in question is in the pursuit of Zero Point, or the energy that it holds.

However, the island's inhabitants cannot speak or understand poor Thor, and end up attacking him.

At the moment, the fate of the battle royale island is bleak. On the bright side, however, Chapter 2 Season 4 is only a few days away, and as Donald Mustard would say:" 'Pay attention. The story is about to kick into overdrive."