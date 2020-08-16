Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 Leaks: Midas' returned teased, Wolverine skin expected soon

Fortnite Season 3 has received a mixed response from the community. On one hand, the casual player base was happy to finally be receiving a much needed ‘refresh’, which came in the form of a water-themed map; However, the season was not received well within the Fortnite competitive community.

After a series of discoveries that highlight the loopholes that Epic Games’ anti-cheat has, the competitive community took the discussion online while also demanding necessary reforms to avoid the situation in the future. Nonetheless, Fortnite’s Battle Royale island is all set for a new season which is expected to begin by the 27th of August, 2020.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 Leaks

With the new season approaching rapidly, new theories have come to light hinting towards what Epic may have in store for players next. Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 saw the season initiate with an all-consuming flood which gradually levelled down as the season progressed.

Halfway into the season, we saw new land-vehicles make their way into the game. Shortly after, the world of Fortnite Battle Royale was host to a Space-ship which crash landed into the ocean. Whether the segment was part of the Chapter 2, Season 3 story line is still unclear. The Space-ship was also speculated to be linked with ‘Siona’ who is Battle pass character in the on-going season.

Did Donald Mustard just confirm Midas’ existence?

A cryptic tweet which was recently posted on Donald Mustard’s profile suggests that Midas is doing ‘just fine’

Ever since the abrupt dissappearence of the infamous Ghost leader, the Fortnite community has been searching for answers, and from the looks of it Epic’s creative director may have an answer.

Advertisement

More and more characters are making their way towards Zero...



And yes, Midas seems to be doing just fine. https://t.co/ynwpzG3Ehn — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) August 15, 2020

However, the Midas in the ‘Last Laugh’ bundle poster doesn’t quite look like the one we know from Chapter 2, Season 2. The Ghost leader can be seen wearing a body armor, and is holding what looks like a helm of sorts in his hand. Many are referring to the out mischief-maker as 'Midas Rex' based on his new look.

Wolverine could possibly be Season 4 ‘secret skin’

Just yesterday, popular Fortnite data-miner, HYPEX, tweeted the following:

POSSIBLE Leak: Epic were planning to make a Wolverine skin & Wolverine Claws pickaxe, he might be the season 4 secret skin or just an itemshop skin! (this is from a very trusted source) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 15, 2020

Ever since Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2, the superhero ‘secret’ skin has been a recurring theme, which is why it far-fetched to expect Wolverine to make his way into Fortnite’s Battle Royale island next. The data-miner also clarifies that at the moment the information isn’t confirmed, and it could either be a item shop skin or a battle pass cosmetic.