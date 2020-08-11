Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 Leaks: ‘The Visitor Returns’ and New Superhero teased

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 dropped along with the promise of a significant ‘refresh.’ Unsurprisingly, as multiple leaks during Season 2 pointed out, the third installment of Chapter 2 was based around a flood, which was the result of Midas’ doomsday device failure.

Towards the beginning, the flood consumed the entire Fortnite map, leaving only a handful of POIs for players to explore. As the season continued, water levels across the map started to drop, introducing the players to new locations, characters, and additions like we’ve never seen before.

Recently, Fortnite supplemented their land vehicles with the much-hyped Cars that come in four different variants.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is on its way!

The next season is expected to begin on the 27th of August, that’s if there are no delays. While Season 4 is still a couple of weeks away, that seems to be no reason for data-miners to stop digging into the game files in search of clues.

Celtic Symbols that could be from the Norse Mythology

Among the most controversial leaks is a symbol that was recently discovered in the game files.

A symbol that closely resembles Celtic knots was found engraved on the ground. Speculations range from them being related to BiFrost, while others argue that it could have been our initial hint towards the next season’s theme.

Additionally, a few leakers were able to draw a connection. From the looks of it, the symbol bears a strikingly similar resemblance to the one in a back bling titled ‘Crested Cape,’ which is a part of the Laoch set in Fortnite.

This is how the "Markings_Hightower_001" umap, added in last update will looks like in-game // #Fortnite



(ignore the black color around the markings, its like that because of method what i using to show it) pic.twitter.com/NhX1HkHS2P — Sizzy - Fortnite Leaks (@SizzyLeaks) August 7, 2020

‘Laoch’ is an Irish word which roughly translates to ‘Hero,’ which is enough for us to draw connections. The mystery symbol could possibly be our first hint towards the introduction of a new ‘Hero.’ Although how this fits into the Fortnite narrative remains to be seen.

‘The Visitor’ from Chapter 1, Season 4 is coming back.

Adding to the long list of leaks is an interesting gameplay tag that was first discovered by VastBlast, a popular Fortnite data leaker.

While the leak itself only reads the following: “Athena.Quests.Narrative.Traveler.Returned”, the seemingly simple tag has spawned a horde of theories, the most popular being the return of ‘The Visitor’ from Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4.

On the other end of the spectrum, it looks as if Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 could end up arriving right on schedule. Data leakers have also discovered that v14.10, which is supposed to be the second update of next season, is already in testing.