Like every other Battle Royale out there, Fortnite has its level cap reset with the advent of a new season. Leveling up gets players amazing gear and fun cosmetic items to play around with in game. Read below to find out a few tips and tricks to level up quickly in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 leveling guide

#1: In-game challenges

Chapter 2 - Season 3 in Fortnite introduced a new skin-based challenge system. Players would have to complete these challenges to unlock special variants of the skin and emotes. Season 4 saw the advent of Iron Man, Thor, and Wolverine challenges in game to name a few. These skin challenges are an amazing way to gain extra XP in game. These challenges aren't that hard to complete and offer a nice little XP bump. They don't require too much grinding either.

Punch cards give an amazing XP boost as well. Completing these Punch cards are somewhat tedious but the rewards are worth the effort. Check out the list of Fortnite punch cards here.

Also, remember that you can easily re-roll one challenge a day when it comes to the daily challenges. For example, if you need to play 3 matches with your friends but you have no friends in game, you can easily re-roll the challenge for a different one.

#2: XP Boosters

XP boosters are a boon for those willing to grind through levels quickly. They offer a decent XP bonus and can get players into higher levels with ease. There are different XP boosters that are available. Personal XP boosters give you double the XP that you earn from playing a game. Party XP boosters give a 40% boost but apply to the entire squad instead of just one person. And finally, Flat XP boosters give a large boost but they can be used just once.

#3: XP Coins

Collecting XP coins is probably the easiest things to do in game. XP coins keep getting added to the game often. All players have to do is find these coins and walk over them to get the bonus XP. When used in conjunction with XP boosters, these coins can really give players an insane boost.

To sum it all up, these tips and tricks are fine but it all comes down to the daily grind. But even while grinding, never ever forget to have fun!