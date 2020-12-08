Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 Challenges: How to earn Weapon Specialist Accolades

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 has brought a lot of new challenges for players to unlock in-game cosmetics. One such challenge is the Weapon Specialist Accolades challenge which helps players to unlock a part of the new Mandalorian Armor.

Epic Games has introduced the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in Fortnite along with the release of Season 2 of the Mandalorian on Disney+. To unlock a part of the Mandalorian's armor in Fortnite, players need to complete the Weapon Specialist Accolades challenge.

Weapon Specialist Accolades require players to inflict a specific amount of damage with a specific type of weapon during one match in Fortnite.

Upon inflicting the required damage with a specific type of weapon in one match, players will receive an on-screen pop up which indicates that the player has earned a Weapon Specialist Accolade in Fortnite.

Here are a few tips and suggestions for players to complete the Weapon Specialist Accolades challenge in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5.

Weapon Specialist Accolades in Fortnite

The most important thing that Fortnite players need to remember is that the Weapon Specialist Accolades can be earned for each category of weapons present in the game. The different types of weapons for which players can earn the Weapon Specialist Accolades in Fortnite are:

Assault Rifles (AR)

Sub-Machine Guns (SMG)

Shotguns

Sniper Rifles

Pistols

Melee

Explosives

Players need to inflict a total of 150 damage with all categories of weapons except Assault Rifles and shotguns. A total of 250 damage will have to be inflicted for both ARs and shotguns.

It is also advisable for players to land on one of the main points-of-interest on the map. This will help players amass a ton of XP by opening ammo boxes and chests. It will also allow them to get into gunfights quicker.

Players also need to remember that the damage dealt from each weapon is different even if from the same category. While in a duel with an enemy and trying to amass damage for the Weapon Specialist Accolades challenge, players need to remember to cycle their weapons. It is always quicker to switch weapons rather than reload.

With Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 being released less than a week ago, players are still trying to complete all the in-game challenges to collect the fresh and unique cosmetics presented by Epic Games.